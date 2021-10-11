/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Amazfit GTR 3 Pro shows off a new OS, 12 days of battery life

Amazfit's new line of watches include Zepp OS and may only need a charge every once in a while.

michaelsorrentino.jpg
Mike Sorrentino
amazfit-gtr-3-pro-11
1 of 10 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, seen here in its box, is one of three new Amazfit watches revealed Monday. The GTR 3 Pro is the highest-end of the three, alongside a GTR 3 and GTS 3.

amazfit-gtr-3-pro-10
2 of 10 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

The GTR 3 comes in the box with a sticker over its 1.45-inch AMOLED display. Amazfit says the screen has 331 pixels per inch.

amazfit-gtr-3-pro-8
3 of 10 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

The watch includes a magnetic charger, which you may only need to use a few times a month. Amazfit says the GTR 3 Pro's battery can run for 12 days.

amazfit-gtr-3-pro-6
4 of 10 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

The watch's two buttons on the right can rotate, allowing you to scroll through menus. Or you can use the touch screen.

amazfit-gtr-3-pro-7
5 of 10 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro runs on the watch brand's Zepp OS, which allows for it to be set up with an iOS or an Android device.

amazfit-gtr-3-pro-4
6 of 10 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Various settings, apps and notifications are accessible with a swipe up, down, left and right from the watchface. Scrolling to the left reveals the Amazon Alexa voice assistant and access to events, alarm clocks, stress levels and temperature.

amazfit-gtr-3-pro-3
7 of 10 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

A swipe to the right brings up the fitness tracking side of the watch.

amazfit-gtr-3-pro-5
8 of 10 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

A swipe up shows off a variety of settings toggles.

amazfit-gtr-3-pro-1
9 of 10 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

And within each of these areas you can scroll down, in the case of the fitness settings you can get more data on your calories, steps and other health data.

amazfit-gtr-3-pro-2
10 of 10 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

The non-Pro GTR 3 starts at $180 (roughly £130, AU$240). The company's GTS 3, which will also cost $180, will be available in Europe on Oct. 11 and will get a US release at a later date. The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro costs $230 will and be available starting Oct. 11 in the US and Europe. 

