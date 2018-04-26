Alternatives to Apple's discontinued AirPort routers

Apple is discontinuing production of its Base Station Wi-Fi routers -- the AirPort Time Capsule, AirPort Express and AirPort Extreme -- all of which haven't had hardware updates since at least 2014. It will continue to support them for five years with firmware updates, and you can still buy one while supplies last.
You're better off buying a newer router like this one from Asus. It's one of the fastest we've tested, and it comes with loads of features, including network storage and Time Machine support -- all for under $200.
Mesh Wi-Fi might be a better solution for a larger home. This two-unit Netgear Orbi AC3000 Mesh Wi-Fi System provides Wi-Fi coverage for up to 5,000 square feet, giving you top speeds and lots of features. You'll need a network attached storage (NAS) device to perform backups though.
A gaming router at heart, this Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming router will keep any network running smoothly with fast Wi-Fi. Its two USB 3.0 ports support network storage, and it performed very well when transferring data.
Try out this this Synology RT2600ac router. It's affordable and fast, while also having lots of options for backup and storage, and it's made by a company that specializes in network attached storage (NAS) devices.
Do you have the need for speed? This unassuming TP-Link Archer C3150 V2 router will give you lots of speed and customization options for only $200. It even offers two USB ports for network storage and Time Machine support.
Stuck on Apple products? This Linksys Velop Whole Home mesh Wi-Fi system is the first and only third-party router that Apple sells. It's expensive at around $500 for a three-pack, but it covers 6,000 square feet and can be connected to the Apple AirPort Express, Extreme or Time Capsule.