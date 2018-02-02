CNET también está disponible en español.

Nearly naked human bodies, floating in glass. Corpses? Clones? 

It's a hell of a way to attract people to a booth at CES 2018, the world's largest tech expo, but a company named "Psychasec" showed no shame.

Immortality... a boycott... this can't be real, right?   

Inside, a Psychasec rep explains: they've developed a technique to upload your consciousness into a brand-new body they can grow to your specifications. Our eyes are rolling so hard they threaten to pop out... but some of our fellow showgoers whisper that they've heard of Psychasec before. Hunh.  

What do they call these new bodies? "Sleeves."

And then, we see it: a fully grown body in a bag. Slowly breathing. Slightly warm to the touch.   

Disgusting. Intriguing.  

Every hair in place.  

And above it, the reveal: It's all a marketing stunt for a show called "Altered Carbon," an original Netflix series airing Feb. 2. Today, if you're reading this on the day we published this gallery.  

The booth draws quite the crowd, but they're not all your typical CES attendees... some of their show entry badges read "Netflix." (They're plants!) Some can't help but crack a smile when we ask if "Psychasec" is real. 

You don't necessarily need to enter the booth to reveal the surprise, though -- in the less-trafficked alley behind the main entrance, it's plainly visible that we're talking about a new TV show.  

Or are we?  

1 of 13
Watching 'Altered Carbon' on Netflix? This was its creepy marketing campaign

Published:
