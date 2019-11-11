Either audiences agreed with critics or it's tough to be the middle chapter in a trilogy. In either case, Attack of the Clones was the lowest-grossing movie of the prequels. (It "only" made about $640 million worldwide.)
The concluding chapter of the original Star Wars trilogy fell into a trap -- a trap! Critics said the trailblazing saga -- what with all the Ewoks running around -- came to "an almost cheesy conclusion."
It's good to be bad?
If Star Wars fans of 1983 were displeased with Return of the Jedi, they didn't show it. The trilogy closer grossed $572 million worldwide during its original run, per the box-office tracking site, The Numbers.
"A grand and glorious film that may well be the smash hit of 1977," Gerald Clarke wrote for Time back in the day. The critic was so right. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) became the face of the blockbuster era and a cinematic icon.
Originally released on just 43 screens, the first Star Wars played and played and played. Audiences couldn't get enough of Darth Vader and company. The movie rewrote the box-office record book en route to a $786 million (and counting) worldwide gross.
All the Star Wars movies, from the cheesy to great, ranked