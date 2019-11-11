All the Star Wars movies, from the cheesy to great, ranked

Sometimes The Force is with you, sometimes it isn't

Will Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker be a hit or miss with critics? Time, and the reviews, will tell. For now, here are all the Star Wars big-screen movies released to date ranked from worst to best, as per Metacritic data. Each film's worldwide gross is also noted.

Originally published Nov. 29, 2016.

Update, Feb. 28, 2019, 4 p.m.: Adds slides from the newer movies.

Update, Nov. 11, 2019: Updated Metascores and box office numbers.