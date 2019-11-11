All the Star Wars movies, from the cheesy to great, ranked

CNET también está disponible en español.

Sometimes The Force is with you, sometimes it isn't

Will Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker be a hit or miss with critics? Time, and the reviews, will tell. For now, here are all the Star Wars big-screen movies released to date ranked from worst to best, as per Metacritic data. Each film's worldwide gross is also noted.

Originally published Nov. 29, 2016.
Update, Feb. 28, 2019, 4 p.m.: Adds slides from the newer movies. 
Update, Nov. 11, 2019: Updated Metascores and box office numbers.

Disney/Lucasfilm
1
of 23

11. Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Metacritic score: 35

Year released: 2008

Critics hated this CGI-animated feature, calling it confused and characterless.

Disney/Lucasfilm
2
of 23

But it cloned a lot of cash

Viewed as a vessel to launch the Emmy-winning 2008-2015 TV series of the same name, The Clone Wars was a success. It made money, too, grossing $68 million worldwide off of a spare, $8.5 million budget. The show is being revived for Disney+.

Disney/Lucasfilm
3
of 23

10. Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Metacritic score: 51

Year released: 1999

This was the movie that Star Wars fans had waited for, the first installment of a prequel that promised to tell the dark origin story of Darth Vader. But despite Liam Neeson's star power, The Phantom Menace was a "curiously soulless," "ho-hum" letdown.

Disney/Lucasfilm
4
of 23

Bad acting, great profits

Fan complaints about the pint-size Anakin (Jake Lloyd), Jar Jar Binks and more might have been legendary, but so was the movie's box office, with a nearly $1 billion worldwide gross.

Disney/Lucasfilm
5
of 23

9. Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

Metacritic score: 54

Year released: 2002

The burgeoning love between Anakin (Hayden Christensen) and Padmé (Natalie Portman) was a focal point of the second Star Wars prequel. It also was a sticking point for critics, who found Attack of the Clones to be "too long... too dull... [and] too lame."

Disney/Lucasfilm
6
of 23

'Only' $640 million

Either audiences agreed with critics or it's tough to be the middle chapter in a trilogy. In either case, Attack of the Clones was the lowest-grossing movie of the prequels. (It "only" made about $640 million worldwide.)

Disney/Lucasfilm
7
of 23

8. Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Metacritic score: 58

Year released: 1983

The concluding chapter of the original Star Wars trilogy fell into a trap -- a trap! Critics said the trailblazing saga -- what with all the Ewoks running around -- came to "an almost cheesy conclusion."

Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images
8
of 23

It's good to be bad?

If Star Wars fans of 1983 were displeased with Return of the Jedi, they didn't show it. The trilogy closer grossed $572 million worldwide during its original run, per the box-office tracking site, The Numbers. 

Disney/Lucasfilm
9
of 23

7. Solo: A Star Wars Story

Metacritic score: 62

Year released: 2018

Critics liked, but didn't love, the second standalone Star Wars movie. The Atlantic's Christopher Orr noted that the script and direction were "capable but unremarkable." 

Disney/Lucasfilm
10
of 23

Audience fatigue?

Arriving in theaters only a few months after Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Solo grossed just $392 million worldwide, far below the performances of the other Disney-era Star Wars movies. 

Disney/Lucasfilm
11
of 23

6. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Metacritic score: 65

Year released: 2016

The first standalone Star Wars movie fared better with critics. Slate's Forrest Wickman said it was the first entry since Empire Strikes Back "to redefine the boundaries of what a Star Wars movie can be."

Disney/Lucasfilm
12
of 23

Stealing Death Star plans and making bank

Rogue One grossed more than $1 billion worldwide. And while that total wasn't even half of what Star Wars: The Force Awakens made, it was a win for a film that challenged the franchise formula. 

Disney/Lucasfilm
13
of 23

5. Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Metacritic score: 68

Year released: 2005

The final live-action Star Wars movie of the George Lucas era concerned Anakin's descent to the dark side. Critics called the prequel trilogy's concluding chapter "a vast improvement over the previous two outings."

Disney/Lucasfilm
14
of 23

Stellar box office

Revenge of the Sith marked a box office rebound for the franchise. The film grossed about 30 percent more than Attack of the Clones, bringing in nearly $850 million worldwide.

Disney/Lucasfilm
15
of 23

4. ​Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Metacritic score: 81

Year released: 2015

This film marked the start of Disney's Star Wars stewardship, and introduced a new generation of characters, including Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Finn (John Boyega). It got a rousing reception.

Disney/Lucasfilm
16
of 23

The franchise re-awakens

The Force Awakens, which also featured original trilogy fan favorites Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), rode its positively giddy buzz to a nearly $2.1 billion worldwide gross. The take is the fourth-biggest of all time

Disney/Lucasfilm
17
of 23

3. Star Wars: Episode 5 -- The Empire Strikes Back

Metacritic score: 82

Year released: 1980

You love this movie. We know. Critics loved it, too. They praised the first followup to Star Wars as "richly imaginative, engrossing and spectacular."

Disney/Lucasfilm
18
of 23

It didn't quite strike back at the box office

Empire was a massive hit by 1980 standards, bringing in $400 million worldwide. Good going, Yoda.

Lucasfilm/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images
19
of 23

2. Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Metacritic score: 85

Year released: 2017

Critics loved The Last Jedi, and many praised its ability to surprise the audience. Paste Magazine's Will Leitch said the film "plays with your assumptions and upends them." 

Disney/Lucasfilm
20
of 23

Fan backlash

Some vocal fans didn't appreciate the movie's surprises and character development, and its $1.3 billion worldwide gross (down significantly from The Force Awakens' take) reflected that mixed reaction.

Disney/Lucasfilm
21
of 23

1. ​Star Wars: Episode 4 -- A New Hope

Metacritic score: 90

Year released: 1977

"A grand and glorious film that may well be the smash hit of 1977," Gerald Clarke wrote for Time back in the day. The critic was so right. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) became the face of the blockbuster era and a cinematic icon.

Disney/Lucasfilm
22
of 23

Small start, big success

Originally released on just 43 screens, the first Star Wars played and played and played. Audiences couldn't get enough of Darth Vader and company. The movie rewrote the box-office record book en route to a $786 million (and counting) worldwide gross.

Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images
23
of 23
