Take a look inside Air Horse One to see how racehorses fly to the Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby horses arriving in style on Air Horse One.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
1
of 19

The human crew gets out first, to help prepare the plane for unloading.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
2
of 19

Five crew members travel with the horses and take care of their needs during flight.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
3
of 19

Thirteen stalls for the 13 passengers on this flight.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
4
of 19

The crew has to take apart the stalls one by one to get the horses off the plane.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
5
of 19

Buddy Fife is part of the Tex Sutton crew in charge of unloading the horses in Louisville.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
6
of 19

Inside, more horses wait to be unloaded from Air Horse One.

Photo:Shelby Brown/CNET
7
of 19

After their three-and-a-half hour flight, the horses are walked off the plane onto a truck for a 10-minute ride to Churchill Downs.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
8
of 19

The Tex Sutton crew deploys a special ramp to escort the horses off the plane 

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
9
of 19

The crew moves quickly -- the less time the horses spend on the ground, the better.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
10
of 19

Onlookers are hoping to get a first peek at Roadster and Game Winner, both of which will be racing in the Kentucky Derby.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
11
of 19

The crew members keep an eye on the horses all throughout the flight, and during unloading.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
12
of 19

The horses go from Air Horse One to a truck waiting on the tarmac.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
13
of 19

A few moments later, they finally arrive at Churchill Downs.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
14
of 19

Two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert is at Churchill Downs to welcome his horses.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
15
of 19

After a long trip, the horses get a little extra face time with their handlers.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
16
of 19

Right out of the truck, the horses get a nice bath.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
17
of 19

There's not a lot of time left for this horse to relax with the Derby just around the corner.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
18
of 19

Settling in at Churchill Downs.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
19
of 19
