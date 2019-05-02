Take a look inside Air Horse One to see how racehorses fly to the Kentucky Derby

CNET también está disponible en español.
Kentucky Derby horses arriving in style on Air Horse One.
The human crew gets out first, to help prepare the plane for unloading.
Five crew members travel with the horses and take care of their needs during flight.
Thirteen stalls for the 13 passengers on this flight.
The crew has to take apart the stalls one by one to get the horses off the plane.
Buddy Fife is part of the Tex Sutton crew in charge of unloading the horses in Louisville.
Inside, more horses wait to be unloaded from Air Horse One.
After their three-and-a-half hour flight, the horses are walked off the plane onto a truck for a 10-minute ride to Churchill Downs.
The Tex Sutton crew deploys a special ramp to escort the horses off the plane
The crew moves quickly -- the less time the horses spend on the ground, the better.
Onlookers are hoping to get a first peek at Roadster and Game Winner, both of which will be racing in the Kentucky Derby.
The crew members keep an eye on the horses all throughout the flight, and during unloading.
The horses go from Air Horse One to a truck waiting on the tarmac.
A few moments later, they finally arrive at Churchill Downs.
Two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert is at Churchill Downs to welcome his horses.
After a long trip, the horses get a little extra face time with their handlers.
Right out of the truck, the horses get a nice bath.
There's not a lot of time left for this horse to relax with the Derby just around the corner.
Settling in at Churchill Downs.