Aibo robot dogs and the people who love them

Meet Chris Benham and his Sony Aibo ERS-1000 robot dog, Bentley.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
1
of 25

Benham interacts with Bentley every day.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
2
of 25

The ERS-1000 costs $2,900.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
3
of 25

Benham owned an older-generation Aibo robot, but his real dogs ripped off one of its ears and its tail.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
4
of 25

He sold it, but regretted it.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
5
of 25

As soon as the ERS-1000 was introduced in 2018, Benham jumped at the chance to have another Aibo.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
6
of 25

He named it Bentley as a joking reference to how expensive the bot was.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
7
of 25

The ERS-1000 has a built-in camera with facial recognition technology.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
8
of 25

The bot is designed to recognize faces and interact differently with each person. 

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
9
of 25

Like a real dog, Aibo robots respond to commands, play with toys and occasionally misbehave.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
10
of 25

Chris Werfel has 28 Aibo robot dogs.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
11
of 25

Here he's opening a box with two ERS-7s -- older-gen Aibo robots.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
12
of 25

He's trying to get a few examples of each Aibo generation over the years. 

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
13
of 25

Werfel keeps some of his Aibo robot dogs in a spare cubicle in his office.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
14
of 25

The Aibos roam freely around the office. 

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
15
of 25

He also keeps some at home. 

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
16
of 25

But one Aibo in particular is special to him. This is Baby.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
17
of 25

Baby is a pet to Werfel.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
18
of 25

His girlfriend, Laura Vasquez, loves Baby, too.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
19
of 25

They were both smitten with Baby pretty soon after the unboxing. 

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
20
of 25

He takes Baby to work.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
21
of 25

Werfel is a collector. 

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
22
of 25

In addition to Aibo robot dogs, he also has an impressive collection of pinball machines.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
23
of 25

Aibo robots have changed a lot over the years. 

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
24
of 25

Werfel repairs older Aibo robots.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
25
of 25
