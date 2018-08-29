Behold the Acer Predator Thronos gaming chair

CNET también está disponible en español.

It's big

The Predator Thronos is 5 feet tall.

It's immersive

The rig can hold up to three 27-inch gaming monitors.

It's kinda wild

The rig can recline up to 140 degrees and includes a foot rest.

Game on

The Thronos is part of Acer's work offering top-tier gaming PCs and accessories.

Steel structure

The rig has a steel structure to support the chair and monitor arm.

Few details beyond the chair itself

Acer declined to say anything on pricing and availability just yet.

The ultimate gamer cave

Although few will have the money or space for this huge rig, Acer is likely hoping the Thronos cements the company's status as a device maker for gamers.

Save up for everything else, too

Remember to buy those gaming monitors and a gaming PC to run the Thronos.

Game in style

Here's a close-up of the foot rest.

Reclining power

And here's a close-up of the chair reclining.

OK, back to the real world

