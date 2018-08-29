Behold the Acer Predator Thronos gaming chair

CNET también está disponible en español.
The Predator Thronos is 5 feet tall.
The rig can hold up to three 27-inch gaming monitors.
The rig can recline up to 140 degrees and includes a foot rest.
The Thronos is part of Acer's work offering top-tier gaming PCs and accessories.
The rig has a steel structure to support the chair and monitor arm.
Acer declined to say anything on pricing and availability just yet.
Although few will have the money or space for this huge rig, Acer is likely hoping the Thronos cements the company's status as a device maker for gamers.
Remember to buy those gaming monitors and a gaming PC to run the Thronos.
Here's a close-up of the foot rest.
And here's a close-up of the chair reclining.