Acer Predator Triton 900 defies gaming convention

Almost elegant

While there's no mistaking it for a gaming system, the Triton 900's cantilevered display gives it a touch of class lacking in many hulking 17-inch gaming notebooks.

$3,799.99 at Adorama
Read Full Review
Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
1
of 15

Big bezels

One of the sacrifices you make for the screen's angle flexibility are the big bezels.

$3,799.99 at Adorama
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
2
of 15

Touchscreen

Touchscreens are rare in gaming laptops, and it's a nice perk. Because you can position the screen almost over the keyboard, the touchscreen can actually be positioned for maximum comfort.

$3,799.99 at Adorama
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
3
of 15

Sturdy arms

The arms holding up the screen feel pretty well made.

$3,799.99 at Adorama
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
4
of 15

A normal gaming laptop

You can also position the display to look and feel like a typical gaming laptop.

$3,799.99 at Adorama
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
5
of 15

Cramped keyboard

Because the keyboard is squashed into a smaller space to make room for the touchpad/numeric keypad, some of the keys are in awkward positions and too small. The mechanical switches do have a nice feel, though.

$3,799.99 at Adorama
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
6
of 15

Connections

On the left side there's a USB-A, separate mic and headphone jacks and a covered Xbox controller port.

$3,799.99 at Adorama
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
7
of 15

Kiosk mode

Unlike a typical convertible, in kiosk mode the system's not lying on the keyboard. So if you connect to an external monitor, you can comfortably mirror your display for presentations or sharing.

$3,799.99 at Adorama
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
8
of 15

Tablet

You can also use it in tablet mode, though at over 9 pounds it's not very portable.

$3,799.99 at Adorama
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
9
of 15

Right side connections

Two USB-C ports (one supporting an external monitor connection), another USB-A and an Ethernet jack are on the right side.

$3,799.99 at Adorama
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
10
of 15

Back connections

On the back are a full-size DisplayPort connection -- you can hook that up to a G-Sync monitor -- and an HDMI port.

$3,799.99 at Adorama
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
11
of 15

Flip with both hands!

A sticker on the display cautions you to always rotate the display with two hands from the sides rather than a single hand on the top or bottom.

$3,799.99 at Adorama
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
12
of 15

Big and bulky

The laptop itself weighs over 9 lbs./4.1kg, and the brick adds another 2.8 lbs./1.3kg.

$3,799.99 at Adorama
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
13
of 15

In tablet position

$3,799.99 at Adorama
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
14
of 15

Clamshell, too

$3,799.99 at Adorama
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
15
of 15
