A solar farm grows in Appalachian coal country

Pikeville, Kentucky has a population of 6,700.

Read the article
1
of 10

Ross Harris Group, or RH Group, is a coal company headquartered in Pikeville. Ryan Johns is RH Group's vice president of business development.

Read the article
2
of 10

RH Group is converting 700 acres of land, previously used to mine coal, into a solar farm.

Read the article
3
of 10

The future farm is divided into two sections. This area was mined over a decade ago and is covered in tall grass.

Read the article
4
of 10

This section was mined more recently and has a lot of exposed dirt and rock. 

Read the article
5
of 10

The solar farm is a short drive from Pikeville's city center.

Read the article
6
of 10

Coal has been a significant industry in the Pikeville area. 

Read the article
7
of 10

Coal production in Pike County declined 12.3 percent year over year in the third quarter of 2018 and 80 coal jobs were lost, according to a report from the state government.

Read the article
8
of 10

Adam Edelen, founder of Edelen Ventures and a former Kentucky state auditor, helped Johns come up with the idea to build the solar farm. Here he discusses the project's potential to revitalize the Appalachian region.

Read the article
9
of 10

During the construction period, RH Group will employ over 200 people. Afterward, 30 to 50 full-time workers will take on security jobs, as well as monitor the flow of the panels and maintain them.

Read the article
10
of 10
