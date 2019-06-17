A smart home custom-made for a wounded veteran

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • rob-jones-house-tour-44
  • rob-jones-house-tour-1
  • rob-jones-house-tour-3
  • rob-jones-house-tour-11
  • rob-jones-house-tour-12
  • rob-jones-house-tour-13
  • rob-jones-house-tour-16
  • rob-jones-house-tour-26
  • rob-jones-house-tour-27
  • rob-jones-house-tour-48
  • rob-jones-house-tour-34
  • rob-jones-house-tour-40
  • rob-jones-house-tour-19
  • rob-jones-house-tour-18
  • rob-jones-house-tour-20
  • rob-jones-house-tour-21
  • rob-jones-house-tour-38
  • rob-jones-house-tour-37
  • rob-jones-house-tour-22
  • rob-jones-house-tour-36
  • rob-jones-house-tour-23
  • rob-jones-house-tour-50
  • rob-jones-house-tour-47
  • rob-jones-house-tour-28
  • rob-jones-house-tour-31
  • rob-jones-house-tour-32
  • rob-jones-house-tour-25
  • rob-jones-house-tour-30
  • rob-jones-house-tour-29
  • rob-jones-house-tour-33
  • rob-jones-house-tour-49
  • rob-jones-house-tour-41
  • rob-jones-house-tour-42

Meet retired US Marine Corps Sgt. Rob Jones. 

He was wounded in Afghanistan in 2010, which resulted in double above-the-knee amputations.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
1
of 33

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a non-profit that builds custom homes for veterans critically injured in the line of duty, built this home for Rob and his wife, Pam.

The home sits on 13 acres in Loudon County, VA, roughly an hour's drive from Washington, DC. It is full of smart home technology.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
2
of 33

Rob and Pam are about to see the inside of the house for the first time and a lot of people are here for the unveiling.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
3
of 33

Rob and Pam plan to farm the land and turn it into a business. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
4
of 33

This is the first time they're seeing the inside of the house. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
5
of 33

They picked out the paint colors, furniture and more.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
6
of 33

So they know what to expect, more or less. But they've been waiting since before construction began in late fall of 2018 to actually see it in person. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
7
of 33

A Patriot Guard Rider greets Rob in his new home.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
8
of 33

They sit down in the smaller living room off the main entry to share what it feels like to finally be in their new home.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
9
of 33

A large half bathroom in the entryway can accommodate Rob's wheelchair.

The toilet automatically opens and has a bunch of other cool features. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
10
of 33

Tunnel to Towers installed a Control4 smart home system in the house. The brains of the system hangs out in this closet. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
11
of 33

Their kitchen also has a bunch of neat features.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
12
of 33

Rob and Pam love to cook, so they're particularly excited about this room.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
13
of 33

They plan to cook most of their food from their own garden.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
14
of 33

Trevor Tamsen, assistant manager of media relations at Tunnel to Towers points out some of the key features in the kitchen. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
15
of 33

The cooktop, for instance, raises and lowers at the press of a button.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
16
of 33

This way, Rob can cook when he's using his wheelchair and will still be able to see what he's doing.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
17
of 33

The microwave was mounted to the bottom cabinet for easy access.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
18
of 33

Rob tests it out. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
19
of 33

Even the faucet is smart.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
20
of 33

When Rob swiped his hand past it, it turn on.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
21
of 33

The laundry area past the kitchen leads to the garage out back. They have a Honeywell home security system, complete with a touchscreen display panel. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
22
of 33

This living room is the central meeting spot in the house, directly off the kitchen.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
23
of 33

Tunnel to Towers was founded in 2001 in honor of fallen firefighter Stephen Siller. 

Siller was off duty when the first plane hit the World Trade Center, but he joined other first responders and lost his life in 9/11. 

Tunnel to Towers presented Rob with a piece of steel from the World Trade Center.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
24
of 33

This is Rob and Pam's bedroom.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
25
of 33

It has smart fans, lighting and much more.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
26
of 33

Their bathroom was a highlight of the house tour.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
27
of 33

Not only does it have stunning tile work and modern fixtures, but it also has some hidden smart tech.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
28
of 33

Like the hallway bathroom, this bathroom has the same smart toilet. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
29
of 33

They have a couple of guest bedrooms, too.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
30
of 33

Their house is a ranch-style, with everything on one level.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
31
of 33

There's also an office area.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
32
of 33

Rob Jones won a Purple Heart for his service.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
33
of 33
Now Reading

A smart home custom-made for a wounded veteran

Up Next

This flying hospital travels the world curing blindness

Latest Stories

Instagram is making it easier to get your account back from hackers

Instagram is making it easier to get your account back from hackers

by
We’re giving away 10 Kodak Printomatic cameras

We’re giving away 10 Kodak Printomatic cameras

by
Apple Pay vs. Samsung Pay vs. Google Pay: How to choose

Apple Pay vs. Samsung Pay vs. Google Pay: How to choose

by
Pixel 4 tease signals a whole new Google

Pixel 4 tease signals a whole new Google

by
Inside the smart home technology giving wounded veterans the life they deserve

Inside the smart home technology giving wounded veterans the life they deserve

by