Britain's oldest ship still afloat: A tour of the HMS Trincomalee

Unlike most of the ships of her class, the Trincomalee is made of teak, a hard and rot-resistant wood. This is likely a factor in why she still exists to this day, with a large percentage of her original timber.
One last stop for the Trincomalee on her first voyage was at the tiny South Atlantic island of Saint Helena. There she picked up a surgeon, John Stokoe, who had been attending Napoleon during his final exile. Though several years too late, this ship was originally intended to fight Napoleon's navy.
After nearly three decades in the reserve fleet, she was recommissioned and stationed in the Atlantic, helping to protect British interests in Haiti and Cuba, along with policing the outlawed slave trade.
On many larger ships you'll see two wheels together, like this. They're attached and move in unison, and are there in case an extra person, or persons, are needed to wrestle the rudder, like in heavy seas.
As a frigate, and later outfitted as a corvette, the Trincomalee was built more for speed than raw firepower. By comparison, the HMS Victory, one of the largest ships of her era, has more than twice as many guns. She's also roughly 25 percent wider and 20 percent longer.
On the right is the bottom section of the third mast, aka the mizzenmast. In the distance you can see the lower portion of the capstan. The diagram sitting on top shows that roughly six sailors would be on each pole, one of which you can see extending towards aft.
The plaque reads "Remember Nelson," referring to Vice Admiral Horatio Nelson, who was a big fan of frigates and who was killed at the Battle of Trafalgar, 12 years before the Trincomalee first set sail.
The first night of the Battle of the Nile, after weeks of chasing the faster French fleet, Nelson said, "Were I to die at this moment, 'Want of Frigates' would be found stamped on my heart."