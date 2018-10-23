A look inside San Francisco's new Amazon Go store

Just grab a sandwich from the shelf and the item is added to your virtual shopping cart. If you put the item back, it gets removed from that cart. Once you walk out the store, whatever goods you're still holding onto will be charged to your Amazon account.
Overhead, an array of cameras watch the products on the shelves to see what you pick up. Amazon says it uses a handful of technologies, including computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning, to make the store work.
Although Amazon got rid of cashiers at Amazon Go stores, it says it still employs about as many people at a regular convenience store. The company says it's able to redeploy workers to do other things, like stocking shelves, cleaning and preparing foods.