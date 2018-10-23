A look inside San Francisco's new Amazon Go store

CNET también está disponible en español.

This Amazon Go store opened Tuesday in downtown San Francisco, at 300 California Street.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
1
of 21

Everyone who enters must first download the Amazon Go app and scan themselves in at a turnstile.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
2
of 21

Inside the Amazon Go app, a unique QR code appears for you.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
3
of 21

Scan the QR code, and you can start shopping.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
4
of 21

The store includes grab-and-go salads, chips, condiments and sandwiches.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
5
of 21

Just grab a sandwich from the shelf and the item is added to your virtual shopping cart. If you put the item back, it gets removed from that cart. Once you walk out the store, whatever goods you're still holding onto will be charged to your Amazon account.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
6
of 21

Overhead, an array of cameras watch the products on the shelves to see what you pick up. Amazon says it uses a handful of technologies, including computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning, to make the store work.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
7
of 21

In addition to fresh prepared foods, the store offers daily-staple groceries you might want to pick up on your way home from work.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
8
of 21

Make mine milk.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
9
of 21

Although Amazon got rid of cashiers at Amazon Go stores, it says it still employs about as many people at a regular convenience store. The company says it's able to redeploy workers to do other things, like stocking shelves, cleaning and preparing foods.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
10
of 21

Vegan sweet potato curry for lunch?

Photo:James Martin/CNET
11
of 21

Chicken banh mi and other sandwiches.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
12
of 21

Take your pick of sauces.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
13
of 21

About half the store is fresh foods. The other half is more like your typical corner store, offering chips, drinks, candy, condiments and so on.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
14
of 21

I can't decide between Phish Food and Colbert's Americone Dream.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
15
of 21

Chocolate, of course.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
16
of 21

Amazon Meal Kits are available in store as well.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
17
of 21

A fresh ginger cookie.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
18
of 21

Amazon tells me these souvenir Amazon Go store water bottles are very popular.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
19
of 21

This sushi cost me $13.99, and was far, far more delicious than typical supermarket sushi. 

Photo:James Martin/CNET
20
of 21

Branded mugs are a popular item in the Go stores, Amazon says.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
21
of 21
