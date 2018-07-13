CNET también está disponible en español.

Heath Ledger

Now that a new Joker movie starring Joaquin Phoenix as the lead is in the works from Warner Bros, take a look at some of the other actors who have portrayed the cruel clown character in movies, TV shows and video games. 

The late actor Heath Ledger put his dark spin on the Joker in the critically-acclaimed Batman movie, The Dark Knight in 2008.

Published:Caption:Photo:Warner Bros. Pictures
1
of 12

Troy Baker

Voice actor Troy Baker did his interpretation of the Joker in the very creepy Batman: Arkham Origins video game that debuted in 2013.

Published:Caption:Photo:Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
2
of 12

Kevin Michael Richardson

Actor Kevin Michael Richardson voiced the Joker in  The Batman animated TV series that ran from 2004-2008. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Warner Bros. Animation
3
of 12

John DiMaggio

Actor John DiMaggio voiced the Joker in the 2010 animated movie, Batman: Under the Red Hood.

Published:Caption:Photo:Warner Bros. Animation
4
of 12

Cesar Romero

Actor Cesar Romero is one of the original actors to play Joker, in the campy Batman TV series that aired from 1966 to 1968 on ABC.

Published:Caption:Photo:ABC
5
of 12

Cameron Monaghan

Actor Cameron Monaghan portrays the Joker in the young Batman origins TV drama, Gotham which debuted in 2014 and is still going strong. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Fox
6
of 12

Michael Emerson

Actor Michael Emerson voices the Joker in the 2012 straight-to-video animated TV movie Batman: The Dark Knight Returns.

Published:Caption:Photo:Warner Bros. Animation
7
of 12

Tony Hale

Actor Tony Hale gives the Joker a unique take in the 2018 Japanese animated movie Batman Ninja.

Published:Caption:Photo:Warner Bros. Animation
8
of 12

Jack Nicholson

Actor Jack Nicholson did his best Nicholson-as-the-Joker impression in Tim Burton's 1989 Batman movie. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Warner Bros. Pictures
9
of 12

Mark Hamill

Actor Mark Hamill might be best known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movies, but he also gave the Joker a signature sound with his take on the character in the Batman: The Animated Series, which aired from1992 to1995. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Warner Bros. Animation
10
of 12

Zach Galifianakis

Actor Zach Galifianakis gave his best comic villain performance as the Joker in 2017's The Lego Batman Movie

Published:Caption:Photo:Warner Bros. Pictures
11
of 12

Jared Leto

Actor Jared Leto put his own touches on the Joker -- this time as a tattooed psychopath with usual teeth -- in 2016's Suicide Squad. Leto plans to reprise his  role in an upcoming Joker standalone film from Warner Bros. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Warner Bros. Pictures
12
of 12
