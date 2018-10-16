Paul Snyder is an artist living in Oklahoma City, where his home is not only his art studio and gallery, but includes a home theater and movie museum.
You can see Paul's art here and visit his studio and museum, by appointment only. To see Paul's amazing theater and even more incredible collection of homemade, life-sized characters from Hollywood movies, read on.
The theater is 12 by 25 feet (3.7 by 7.6 meters) and features a 132-inch diagonal screen that Snyder made himself. He also designed and installed the medallions, antique gold silk panels and hand-painted the Night Sky ceiling mural.
"I have been married for 23 years and I have the coolest wife on the planet!" Paul says. "She loves the crazy spaces and art I create and we both enjoy giving tours to friends and neighbors as it is constantly evolving."
Along with paintings, statues and recording music, Snyder also does independent film work, creating everything from props, set decorating, storyboards and composing music, as well as stop-motion animating and producing.
He produced a film with Robert Redford that was screened at The Sundance film festival in 2014.