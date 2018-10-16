CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • paul-s
  • snyder-ht
  • movie-seats-1000
  • cnet-theater-main-view-sw
  • otaku-house-cosplay-idol-contest-finalist-paul-snyder-2
  • snyder-as-jack-sparrow
  • cnet-theater-detail-corner
  • movie-column-1000
  • cnet-led-moon-in-theater
  • cnet-onkyo-thx-receiver
  • movie-speaker-1000
  • movie-balcony-1000.jpg
  • movie-treats-1000
  • movie-cafe-1000
  • cnet-screen-used-wall
  • movie-depp-1000
  • cnet-arnold-terminator
  • movie-museum-1000
  • movie-secret-window-1000
  • snyder-museum-1
  • silver-and-gold-by-paul-snyder
  • wp-morgan-by-paul-zpsj61wyoig
  • snyder-museum-3
  • what-dreams-may-come-by-paul-sq-zpsam58agz5
  • cnet-iron-man
  • cnet-star-wars-figures
  • cnet-groot-rock-thanos
  • movie-figures-a-1000
  • jolie
  • cnet-haunted-mansion-room
  • snyder-museum-4
  • cnet-dr-strange-widow
  • snyder-museum-2
  • cnet-ace-ventura-and-rocky
  • cnet-presidents-room
  • cnet-more-movie-statues
  • cnet-ghostbuster-bill-murray
  • cnet-gamora
  • cnet-joe-dirt-and-prince-akeem
  • cnet-the-crow
  • sir-ian-by-paul-snyder
  • i-am-spock-4a-web-by-paul-snyder-zpsozvkeitl

Paul Snyder is an artist living in Oklahoma City, where his home is not only his art studio and gallery, but includes a home theater and movie museum.

You can see Paul's art here and visit his studio and museum, by appointment only. To see Paul's amazing theater and even more incredible collection of homemade, life-sized characters from Hollywood movies, read on.

This is one of CNET's Show Us Yours showcases -- see more here

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Synder/CNETRead the article
1
of 42

The theater is 12 by 25 feet (3.7 by 7.6 meters) and features a 132-inch diagonal screen that Snyder made himself. He also designed and installed the medallions, antique gold silk panels and hand-painted the Night Sky ceiling mural.

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Snyder/CNETRead the article
2
of 42

There are 18 total seats, with stadium platforms for optimal viewing.

"Our home was custom built with the theater in the plans," Snyder says, "so it has solid wood doors and every wall is insulated to keep the sound in the space."

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Snyder/CNETRead the article
3
of 42

Snyder is a fan of Johnny Depp. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Snyder/CNETRead the article
4
of 42

A few years back he was a finalist in Otaku House's Cosplay Idol Contest. He did a killer Willy Wonka.

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Snyder/CNETRead the article
5
of 42

He also does a mean Jack Sparrow.

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Snyder/CNETRead the article
6
of 42

Ornate details and a crimson waterfall curtain above the screen "create a more opulent proscenium."

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Snyder/CNETRead the article
7
of 42

A column with sconce.

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Snyder/CNETRead the article
8
of 42

He purchased a 12-inch LED moon with remote control to add the final touch to the night sky ceiling mural.

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Snyder/CNETRead the article
9
of 42

The surround sound is powered by a simple THX-Certified AV receiver. The video is projected onto the screen by an Optoma HD Short-Throw Projector.

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Snyder/CNETRead the article
10
of 42

The Onkyo center-channel speaker.

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Snyder/CNETRead the article
11
of 42

The balcony area.

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Snyder/CNETRead the article
12
of 42

Movie treats.

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Snyder/CNETRead the article
13
of 42

He's got a little "cafe" attached to the theater.

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Snyder/CNETRead the article
14
of 42

This is the museum section.

"I have been married for 23 years and I have the coolest wife on the planet!" Paul says. "She loves the crazy spaces and art I create and we both enjoy giving tours to friends and neighbors as it is constantly evolving."

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Snyder/CNETRead the article
15
of 42

Snyder made many, but not all, the statues in the museum.

Each figure takes between a few days to a few weeks to create, he says, depending on the complexity of what the individual statue requires. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Snyder/CNETRead the article
16
of 42

Snyder has created around 100 statues in the past four years. He made about 30 prior that in his previous home, but that home and those statues were destroyed in a tornado in 2013. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Snyder/CNETRead the article
17
of 42

The rooms have several figures in them.

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Snyder/CNETRead the article
18
of 42

He had a stand-in mannequin for this exhibit. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Snyder/CNETRead the article
19
of 42

He recently completed the exhibit. He purchased all the costumes in the museum from the Prop Store in London and Los Angeles.

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Snyder/CNETRead the article
20
of 42

Along with paintings, statues and recording music, Snyder also does independent film work, creating everything from props, set decorating, storyboards and composing music, as well as stop-motion animating and producing.

He produced a film with Robert Redford that was screened at The Sundance film festival in 2014.

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Synder/CNETRead the article
21
of 42

Another one of Snyder's acrylic paintings. As you might gather, he's a hyper-realist.

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Synder/CNETRead the article
22
of 42

This is a Morgan Freeman statue he did in 3D.

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Snyder/CNETRead the article
23
of 42

What Dreams May Come-era Robin Williams. We miss him.

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Synder/CNETRead the article
24
of 42

His Iron Man "Wall of Armor."

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Snyder/CNETRead the article
25
of 42

What would a movie museum be without Star Wars figures?

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Snyder/CNETRead the article
26
of 42

And Guardians of the Galaxy.

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Snyder/CNETRead the article
27
of 42

All these guys are friends.

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Snyder/CNETRead the article
28
of 42

Jolie and Hanks. Forrest doesn't look that ready to run.

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Snyder/CNETRead the article
29
of 42

This is the haunted mansion room with some works in progress.

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Snyder for CNETRead the article
30
of 42

Snyder's Harrison Ford looks a little like Warren Beatty.

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Snyder/CNETRead the article
31
of 42

Statues of Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow.

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Snyder/CNETRead the article
32
of 42

The Rock, headless now, but not forever.

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Snyder/CNETRead the article
33
of 42

Ace Ventura and Rocky, two guys you don't often see together. Could make a good buddy film.

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Snyder/CNETRead the article
34
of 42

Meet the presidents.

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Snyder/CNETRead the article
35
of 42

Forrest and Harry Potter, among others.

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Snyder/CNETRead the article
36
of 42

Bill Murray in Ghostbusters, thoroughly slimed.

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Snyder/CNETRead the article
37
of 42

A close up of Guardians' Gamora.

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Snyder/CNETRead the article
38
of 42

Joe Dirt and Prince Akeem from Coming to America.

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Snyder/CNETRead the article
39
of 42

The Crow.

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Snyder/CNETRead the article
40
of 42

Sir Ian McKellen.

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Synder/CNETRead the article
41
of 42

We'll end with Mr. Spock. You can check out more of Paul's work here.

And you can tour more of CNET's Show Us Yours showcases here. We've got plenty to choose from. And, as always, we encourage you to submit your own photos of your home theater or wild tech setup here.

Published:Caption:Photo:Paul Synder/CNETRead the article
42
of 42
Now Reading

A home theater ruled by life-sized statues from Guardians, Star Wars and Rocky

Up Next

This home theater recreates the multiplex with a level of detail you won't believe

Latest Stories

Google Call Screen: Everything you need to know

Google Call Screen: Everything you need to know

by
Gigantic-screen phone for a gigantic price

Gigantic-screen phone for a gigantic price

by
SimpliSafe launches a new video doorbell for $169

SimpliSafe launches a new video doorbell for $169

by
Apple fattened up its bagel emoji and now people are happy

Apple fattened up its bagel emoji and now people are happy

by
What is a smart display and do you need one?

What is a smart display and do you need one?

by