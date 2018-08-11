CNET también está disponible en español.

Gene with his Gibson L2 acoustic guitar

This Show Us Yours tour has been put together by Steve Guttenberg, CNET's Audiophiliac columnist.

Meet Gene, who lives in New York City with his wife Beth in a midsize Greenwich Village apartment. He's a musician and an audiophile with great taste in audio and fretted instruments.

Gene's posing with a Gibson L-2 that he bought in the early 70s when it was around 50 years old. He paid a few hundred bucks for it. 

Photo:Steve Guttenberg/CNET
1
of 25

Wall of (mostly) ukuleles

Everywhere you turn there are more instruments.

Photo:Steve Guttenberg/CNET
2
of 25

Conrad-Johnson Premier 11A tube power amplifier

Gene prefers tube electronics for his audio system and guitar amps. 

Photo:Steve Guttenberg/CNET
3
of 25

Conrad-Johnson Premier 10 tube preamplifier

This classic preamp is the heart of Gene's home system.

Photo:Steve Guttenberg/CNET
4
of 25

1951 Fender Telecaster

Steve says: "I've heard Gene play a lot of bluegrass over the years, but he's actually played more with electric guitars, like his Telecaster. It's an incredibly versatile guitar, usable for most styles of music."

Photo:Steve Guttenberg/CNET
5
of 25

1957 Fender Champ guitar amplifier

This is a little Tweed tube practice amp. According to Gene, when Eric Clapton recorded the "Layla" album, he and Duane Allman were each playing through one of these little amps. The amps were made in California.  

Photo:Steve Guttenberg/CNET
6
of 25

MartinLogan Scenario electrostatic speakers

The tall black speaker over to the left is the MartinLogan Scenario and it's around 20 years old. Of course there's another one on the other side of the front wall.

Photo:Steve Guttenberg/CNET
7
of 25

1931 Gibson GB1 guitar-banjo

Gene was a big fan of blues man Rev. Gary Davis, and saw him a number of times when Davis lived in NYC in the 1960s. Davis had one of these guitar banjos, and it took Gene 20 years to get his hands on this one.

Photo:Steve Guttenberg/CNET
8
of 25

1924 Gibson A1 mandolin

Gene is especially proud of this mandolin, it really does sound special.

Photo:Steve Guttenberg/CNET
9
of 25

Linn LP 12 turntable

Gene bought this turntable 40 years ago, and it's been updated a few times. It has a Linn Ekos tonearm and a Grado Reference1 cartridge.

Photo:Steve Guttenberg/CNET
10
of 25

Audio Research PH3 phono preamp

Gene is a pretty much an analog guy, but he's been known to play a CD every now and then on this old Sony changer. 

Photo:Steve Guttenberg/CNET
11
of 25

1958 Gibson L7-CN guitar

Gorgeous guitar!

Photo:Steve Guttenberg/CNET
12
of 25

1920s Stella acoustic guitar

Blues players in the 1920s and 1930s played Stella guitars, says Gene. This is the kind of guitar Elizabeth Cotten wrote "Freight Train" on, and Charley Patton and Blind Lemon Jefferson played Stellas. It's a real gem of American music history.

Photo:Steve Guttenberg/CNET
13
of 25

Gene's fire escape audio system

Gene's favorite summertime spot for listening to music is on the fire escape outside of his apartment's window, with his Woo Audio WA6 tube amplifier (to the left of Gene) and closed-back Audeze EL-8 headphones. 

Photo:Steve Guttenberg/CNET
14
of 25

More escapes

Most of Gene's Greenwich Village neighbors have fire escapes, but it's a safe guess few have as cool a headphone rig as he does.

Photo:Steve Guttenberg/CNET
15
of 25

Sony XDR-F1 HD radio

The Sony XDR-F1 radio, long discontinued, has developed a loyal following that pays many times its original cost.

Photo:Steve Guttenberg/CNET
16
of 25

Bang a gong

Doesn't everybody have one? Gene's gong makes a big sound.

Photo:Steve Guttenberg/CNET
17
of 25

Two banjos and a clock banjo

Left, an early 1900s Stewart banjo, right an 1890s Cole Eclipse banjo; they're flanking a banjo clock. Banjo was Gene's first instrument. He started playing at age 16. 

Photo:Steve Guttenberg/CNET
18
of 25

Gibson L2 again

You've already seen this guitar with Gene playing it, but it just looked so pretty hanging on the wall.

Photo:Steve Guttenberg/CNET
19
of 25

Three ukuleles

That's a Kay on the left, and two Harmony ukes in the middle and right. All three date from the 1960s. 

Photo:Steve Guttenberg/CNET
20
of 25

Gene likes Chuck Berry

Here's an early Berry LP pressing from Gene's collection.

Photo:Steve Guttenberg/CNET
21
of 25

Panasonic 40-inch plasma pro monitor display

Gene's not about to switch to an LCD TV. He still loves his 40-inch plasma too much.

Photo:Steve Guttenberg/CNET
22
of 25

Toy ukes

Very cool!

Photo:Steve Guttenberg/CNET
23
of 25

Beatles music

Gene loves the Beatles. Who doesn't?

Photo:Steve Guttenberg/CNET
24
of 25

Keep on plucking

Thanks for checking out Gene's sound system and his instrument collection!

If you want to see more Show Us Yours showcases, we have plenty more here.

And please submit your photos here if you want your home audio or video setup featured on CNET.

Photo:Steve Guttenberg/CNET
25
of 25
