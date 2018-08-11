Steve says: "I've heard Gene play a lot of bluegrass over the years, but he's actually played more with electric guitars, like his Telecaster. It's an incredibly versatile guitar, usable for most styles of music."
This is a little Tweed tube practice amp. According to Gene, when Eric Clapton recorded the "Layla" album, he and Duane Allman were each playing through one of these little amps. The amps were made in California.
Gene was a big fan of blues man Rev. Gary Davis, and saw him a number of times when Davis lived in NYC in the 1960s. Davis had one of these guitar banjos, and it took Gene 20 years to get his hands on this one.
Blues players in the 1920s and 1930s played Stella guitars, says Gene. This is the kind of guitar Elizabeth Cotten wrote "Freight Train" on, and Charley Patton and Blind Lemon Jefferson played Stellas. It's a real gem of American music history.
Gene's favorite summertime spot for listening to music is on the fire escape outside of his apartment's window, with his Woo Audio WA6 tube amplifier (to the left of Gene) and closed-back Audeze EL-8 headphones.