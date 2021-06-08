A closer look at Vizio's 2021 V-series

Great price and lots of adjustments.
The 2021 V-series features lots of streaming options, a Bluetooth remote and voice control.
Check out our full review of the Vizio V-series (2021).
The V-series has more picture adjustments than the similarly-priced TCL 4-Series.
The remote has Bluetooth and a microphone for voice navigation.
Check out our full review of the Vizio V-series (2021).
There are three HDMI inputs on the side, plus a USB to power most streaming sticks, if you're so inclined.
The legacy inputs are on the back, including analog video, wired internet, and both digital and analog audio outputs.