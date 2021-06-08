/>

A closer look at Vizio's 2021 V-series

Great price and lots of adjustments.

headshots_Geoffrey_Morrison_140x100.jpg
Geoffrey Morrison
vizio-v555-1-of-5
1 of 5 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Vizio V-series (2021)

The 2021 V-series features lots of streaming options, a Bluetooth remote and voice control. 

Check out our full review of the Vizio V-series (2021).

vizio-v555-2-of-5
2 of 5 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Settings

The V-series has more picture adjustments than the similarly-priced TCL 4-Series.

vizio-v555-3-of-5
3 of 5 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Remote

The remote has Bluetooth and a microphone for voice navigation.

vizio-inputs-1-of-2
4 of 5 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

HDMI

There are three HDMI inputs on the side, plus a USB to power most streaming sticks, if you're so inclined.

vizio-inputs-2-of-2
5 of 5 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Back

The legacy inputs are on the back, including analog video, wired internet, and both digital and analog audio outputs. 

