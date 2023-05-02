Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
A Closer Look at the Best Surge Protectors

A closer look at the 8 best surge protectors for home, work, and travel.

headshots_Geoffrey_Morrison_140x100.jpg
Geoffrey Morrison
best-surge-protectors-4-of-9
1 of 9 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The APC P11U2 is the best all-around surge protector, with 6 wide-spaced plugs, 5 more that are closer together, and 2 USB. It has lots of protection and a connected device protection policy.

best-surge-protectors-9-of-9
2 of 9 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The Tripp Lite TLP1208TELTV is nearly as good as the APC, with 4 wide-spaced outlets, 8 others, and a connected device warranty.

best-surge-protectors-3-of-9
3 of 9 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The Belkin Conserve Switch F7C01008q comes with a convenient wireless switch which you can mount just about anywhere. All of its eight plugs are widely spaced, and two are always-on.

best-surge-protectors-5-of-9
4 of 9 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The squid-like Accell D080B-051B has plugs at the end of short cables, instead of built into a hard case. Handy in some situations, but if you can't think of one immediately that's fine, the others here are a little better.

best-surge-protectors-8-of-9
5 of 9 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The tube-shaped Belkin BP108000 can fit where others can't. Six of its eight outlets can pivot almost 180 degrees so you can fit even large adapters on each one.

best-surge-protectors-2-of-9
6 of 9 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The Amazon Basics S9P658O300A00 plugs directly into the wall, and has six outlets that pivot, so you can connect even larger adapters to each one. 

best-surge-protectors-6-of-9
7 of 9 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The small Anker PowerPort Strip PD 2 Mini is great for a desk or for travel, as long as you don't mind the five feet of cord. If you have larger power adapters, they might not fit due to the placement of the outlets.

best-surge-protectors-7-of-9
8 of 9 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The tiny Accell D080B-011K is perfect for travel, with three outlets, two USB-A, and prongs which pivot flush with the case when not in use.

best-surge-protectors-1-of-9
9 of 9 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

For our full guide, check out The 8 Best Surge Protectors.  

