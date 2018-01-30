8 awesome TVs for watching the big game

CNET también está disponible en español.

Best TVs for watching the big game

LG C7 OLED series

LG C7 OLED series

TCL S405 series Roku TV

TCL S405 series Roku TV

Vizio E series

Vizio E series

TCL P series

TCL P series

Vizio M series

Vizio M series

Sony XBR-X900E series

Sony XBR-X900E series

Samsung MU9000 series

Samsung MU9000 series

Samsung QNQ7F series

Samsung QNQ7F series

Samsung QNQ7F series

You're all geared up for the big game. You've got the snacks, the beer and the guest list. But what are you going to watch it on? If there's ever an excuse to buy a new state-of-the-art TV, this is it.

Want another excuse? TV prices are at their lowest levels in January, when retailers try to get rid of 2017 inventory to make way for 2018 models.

So which TV should you invest in? Well...

The LG C7 OLED series is the cream of the crop. It's the best performing TV we've tested to date, and its design will impress your friends. The 55-inch model is $1,700 and the 65-inch is $2,700. 

This TV delivers perfect black levels, wide viewing angles, accurate color and a great picture even in a bright room. It's also compatible with both major high dynamic range (HDR) formats.

Although the picture on the TCL S405 series Roku TV isn't as good as the other TVs on this list, it's a great deal at $370 for the 55-inch screen and $877 for the 65-inch version. 

This TV is also ideal if you plan to stream the game because of its smart TV features via Roku.

Another budget buy for fans who want to watch the game on a big screen, the Vizio E series is $700 for 60 inches of picture. An 80-inch screen will run you $2,600. 

The TV has local dimming, a technology that increases contrast, especially in dark scenes. But it still looks great for bright football games.

Cord-cutters beware, however: This TV doesn't have a tuner, so you can't watch the game via antenna.

The TCL P series has the absolute best picture for its price -- $600 for a 55-inch screen. 

This TV also has local dimming and combines Dolby Vision HDR with Roku smarts. 

The Vizio M series is the perfect combination of affordable and good quality, at $700 for a 55-inch screen. If you want a bigger screen to watch the game on, this TV has models up to 75 inches for $1,850.

The picture is fantastic, but the downside is the aesthetic of the TV itself. If you want to impress your guests with the look of your TV alone, maybe look at something else on this list. 

The Sony XBR-X900E series has accurate color and and excellent image quality. The 55-inch is $1,000, the 65-inch is $1,500 and the 75-inch is $2,500. 

Sony TVs are at the forefront of Google Home and Amazon Alexa integration, so you can control playback of the game using smart home technology. 

The Samsung MU9000 series is one of the most beautiful TVs on this list. It's $1,200 for a 55-inch screen, $1,700 for a 65-inch screen and $3,000 for a 75-inch screen. 

The picture quality is very good, especially in bright rooms, so you don't have to draw the shades while you watch the game. 

More expensive than the MU9000 but even cooler-looking, Samsung's QLED-powered Q7 is on sale for the lowest price ever: $1,500 for the 55-inch, $2,200 for the 65-inch and $3,300 for the massive 75-inch.

Its picture won't beat some of the others on this list, but it does have the sleekest design of any TV we've tested. Perfect if you're hosting the kind of refined big-game gathering that serves crepes and sparkling water instead of chili and beer.

Even the backside looks great, thanks to a hidden wiring scheme and fiber-optic input connector that's thin enough to blend in to the wall. 

