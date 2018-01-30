8 awesome TVs for watching the big game

You're all geared up for the big game. You've got the snacks, the beer and the guest list. But what are you going to watch it on? If there's ever an excuse to buy a new state-of-the-art TV, this is it.
Want another excuse? TV prices are at their lowest levels in January, when retailers try to get rid of 2017 inventory to make way for 2018 models.
The Vizio M series is the perfect combination of affordable and good quality, at $700 for a 55-inch screen. If you want a bigger screen to watch the game on, this TV has models up to 75 inches for $1,850.
More expensive than the MU9000 but even cooler-looking, Samsung's QLED-powered Q7 is on sale for the lowest price ever: $1,500 for the 55-inch, $2,200 for the 65-inch and $3,300 for the massive 75-inch.
Its picture won't beat some of the others on this list, but it does have the sleekest design of any TV we've tested. Perfect if you're hosting the kind of refined big-game gathering that serves crepes and sparkling water instead of chili and beer.