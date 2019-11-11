CNET también está disponible en español.

50 crazy-useful things you can get for under $20

If you've ever lost your Tupperware lids deep in a drawer, or if you tend to bang your fingers hammering a nail into anything, there may not be an app for that, but there sure is a gadget.

Even better, there are budget-friendly products that come highly rated and reviewed on Amazon. We've rounded up 50 crazy-useful things you can get for under $20, each of which will make your life easier, whether you're traveling, working, showering or just straining some pasta. 

Published:
1
of 51

Monitor stand riser

Save your neck from the aches and pains of looking down at your laptop, computer monitor or TV with this adjustable metal stand. It can hold up to 44 pounds and has non-slip legs, so, yes, it can handle your super-heavy screen. 

See at Amazon
Published:
2
of 51

Plate divider

This kitchen item's suction-cup seal keeps food from touching and sauces from spreading on your dinner plate. It's perfect for picky eaters and portion control. 

See at Amazon
Published:
3
of 51

Pet hair remover glove

Your dog or cat will love being groomed by this glove that stops animal hair in its tracks. The bumps on the palm collect excess pet hair and have a massage-like effect on your beloved animal. The glove is made with washable material (so it's easier to clean) and an adjustable wrist. 

See at Amazon
Published:
4
of 51

Pineapple peeler, corer and slicer

This kitchen tool makes preparing pineapple a breeze. This stainless steel corer will pull out your tangy yellow fruit in rings, reducing the time it takes and mess it makes to cut it on your own. "With this thing, two minutes and you've got a bunch of pineapple chunks to eat and a fancy drink cup for mai tais," wrote an Amazon reviewer. 

See at Amazon
Published:
5
of 51

Safety nailer

Protect your fingers from getting hammered with this magnetic tool that holds the nail in place and keeps a barrier between your digits and your tools. 

See at Amazon
Published:
6
of 51

Ice shot glass molds

These ice-cube molds in the shape of shot glasses are super useful for keeping your alcohol nice and cold. And they also look super cool. 

See at Amazon
Published:
7
of 51

Egg yolk separator

Hang this kitchen gadget on the side of a bowl and crack your egg into it. It will pour all the white into your bowl and keep the yolk safe in its little spoon. Plus, it's dishwasher safe. 

See at Amazon
Published:
8
of 51

Marble mortar and pestle

Upgrade your kitchen spread with this marble mortar and pestle. It's easy to clean and can be used to prepare and serve food, such as guacamole. 

See at Amazon
Published:
9
of 51

Packing cubes

Your suitcase will be the most organized it's ever been with these colorful packing cubes that come in various colors and sizes. They're made with super thin material and fit in most luggage.

See at Amazon
Published:
10
of 51

Portable charger

This Anker PowerCore 5000 portable charger is small enough to slide into your pocket and powerful enough to give your iPhone 8 about two full charges. It also comes with an 18-month warranty.  

See at Amazon
Published:
11
of 51

Ice stick tray

Stuffing regular-sized ice cubes into your water bottle can be a challenge. This tray makes long, skinny ice sticks that slide easily into your water bottle and keep your beverage nice and cool. 

See at Amazon
Published:
12
of 51

Massage crane

This massage crane can get to hard-to-reach places all over your body to release tight muscles and soreness, no matter what position you're in. It's also lightweight. "It works wonderfully on the back to relieve those knots," wrote an Amazon reviewer. "Unlike a few others I've tried, this one is also VERY DURABLE."

See at Amazon
Published:
13
of 51

Winged-eyeliner stamp

This innovative beauty tool will help you create the perfect cat eye, thanks to the stamp on the end. Reviewers say that the formula can wear up to 10 hours. 

See at Amazon
Published:
14
of 51

Hair catcher

Protect your drain from getting clogged with hair by using this mushroom-like hair snare. To clean it, just remove it from the drain and pull off the hair that's collected there. 

See at Amazon
Published:
15
of 51

Dog-feed tracker

If you live with roommates and a pet, this tracker will let you know if your furry friend has been fed, and when, so your pooch won't go hungry or eat dinner twice. It comes with magnets and adhesive option, so it can stick to walls, refrigerators and more. 

See at Amazon
Published:
16
of 51

A smart funnel

This handy tool is great for decanting shampoos, conditioners and lotions into travel bottles. Plus, it's dishwasher safe, so you can clean it easily after using. 

See at Amazon
Published:
17
of 51

Reusable makeup remover pads

Do your part and save the planet by using fewer paper goods and more reusable products, such as these cotton and microfiber makeup rounds. They're machine washable and come with a mesh bag to keep them in while they clean, so they don't get lost. 

See at Amazon
Published:
18
of 51

Anti-chafe stick

You won't have to deal with uncomfortable rash-y thighs in hot weather if you use this anti-chafe stick. Its chemical-free formula made with coconut oil can go anywhere on your body, including the bra line, and under dresses and skirts. According to reviewers, it stands up to hours of friction.

See at Amazon
Published:
19
of 51

Motion-sensor toilet light

Never again worry about having to turn on a blindingly bright bathroom light in the middle of the night. This motion-detecting toilet light turns on and off when you leave the bathroom, so you can find your way in and out easily. You can set it to 16 different colors.

See at Amazon
Published:
20
of 51

Bath shelf

If you like to read in the bath, enjoy a glass of wine or maybe even send a text, you need this non-slip-handled, expandable bathtub shelf that will keep all your items nice and dry... but still in reach. 

See at Amazon
Published:
21
of 51

Toothpaste tube squeezer

Get out every last drop of toothpaste with this plastic tool that works well with tubes of just about every size and shape. 

See at Amazon
Published:
22
of 51

Food storage lid organizer

Those lids always seem to disappear. This organizer will not only help you keep track of them, but also organize them, so your drawers won't be a mess. 

See at Amazon
Published:
23
of 51

Jewelry organizer

With 32 clear pockets and 18 hooks and loops, this organizer means there's no excuse to leave your jewelry in a tangled mess on your dresser. 

See at Amazon
Published:
24
of 51

Fridge freshener

These blue apples absorb bad smells in your fridge and keep your produce fresher longer. The activated carbon inside them absorbs ethylene gas in your fridge.

See at Amazon
Published:
25
of 51

Pet toothbrush

If getting a toothbrush into your pet's mouth is a struggle, these little finger toothbrushes make it easier thanks to their small, curved shape and soft bristles. 

See at Amazon
Published:
26
of 51

Cord organizer

Never again worry about tangling all your electronic cords! These leather cord keepers will allow you to store headphones, computer chargers, USB cords and more, neatly and separately. 

See at Amazon
Published:
27
of 51

Phone case with attached ring

This protective and shock-absorbing phone case includes a built-in ring that can rotate 360 degrees, ensuring you never drop your phone as long as it's around your finger. The ring is also magnetic and can easily attach to a car mount if you're driving. 

See at Amazon
Published:
28
of 51

Shower speaker

This Bluetooth speaker is waterproof and compatible with iOS, Android and PC. It can play up to six hours of music at 70% volume and includes a heavy-duty suction cup, so it can stick to your bathroom mirror or shower wall with no problem. 

See at Amazon
Published:
29
of 51

Snap-on strainer

This snap-on strainer makes draining your food a snap. (See what we did there?) This BPA-free silicone clip fits pots, pans and bowls of all sizes, and can withstand the weight of a bunch of pasta or potatoes. Better yet, it's dishwasher safe. 

See at Amazon
Published:
30
of 51

Any size jar opener

This non-slip jar opener with four different settings can fit virtually any size of lid or bottle cap. It's made with arthritic, limited-mobility and senior hands in mind. 

See at Amazon
Published:
31
of 51

Baggie holder

These tongs clip on to your ziplock bags, holding them open so you can fill them with leftovers, store ingredients, or pack lunches in no time. They can hold up to a gallon-sized bag. 

See at Amazon
Published:
32
of 51

Bacon tray

This up-to-400-degree-oven-safe (and microwavable) bacon tray drains the grease from your meat, so you get perfectly crispy bacon every time. 

See at Amazon
Published:
33
of 51

Shower cup holder

This cup holder is great for shower or bath time. Suction cup it to your tub or your shower tile. It can hold wine glasses, cans, plastic bottles, Solo cups and small coffee mugs. 

See at Amazon
Published:
34
of 51

Shirt-folding board

If you've ever wanted to organize your shirt drawer like a display at the mall, you need this shirt-folding board. It will help you expertly fold your shirts and tops into the neatest possible squares. 

See at Amazon
Published:
35
of 51

Nail polish ring

This wearable nail-polish holder will keep your polish color close by (and your hands free) to paint your nails on any surface, without the worry of your polish spilling. Plus, it comes in a ton of fun colors. 

See at Amazon
Published:
36
of 51

TV remote caddy

This couch caddy will save you from searching for a lost remote. It fits over the arm of most couches and chairs and has multiple pockets, not just for remotes, but for iPads, reading glasses, phones, remote chargers and magazines. 

See at Amazon
Published:
37
of 51

Keyboard-cleaning gum

It can be difficult to get into the nooks and crannies of your keyboard to clean it. This neon putty picks up crumbs, dirt, hair and anything else you might have stuck between your keyboard, without it getting stuck to your keys. "It works better than any product ever for cleaning keyboards, cell phones, remotes, land lines, or any electronic device. We even use them on our expensive cameras," wrote an Amazon reviewer. 

See at Amazon
Published:
38
of 51

Dip clips

You don't need to make room on your plate just for your dipping sauce. These clippable mini bowls grab right on to the side of a cup or bowl, so you can dip your veggies and chips, all without having to deal with messy cleanup or salsa getting on your fruit salad. They're also dishwasher safe. 

See at Amazon
Published:
39
of 51

Scrubbing gloves

If you hate touching your dirty kitchen sponge, you need these scrubbing gloves covered in cleaning bristles. Made from 100% food-grade silicone, these gloves are heat resistant (so you won't burn yourself washing dishes) and waterproof (so your hands will stay dry inside). They can also be used to clean bathrooms, cars and pets. 

See at Amazon
Published:
40
of 51

Airplane foot hammock

Elevate your feet room no matter where you're seated on an airplane with this portable foot sling. The sling can be hung on the arms of a tray table, or anywhere on the back of a seat, and feature adjustable straps to make it the best height and length for your legs. 

See at Amazon
Published:
41
of 51

Travel pillow with chin support

Your head won't fall forward while you sleep on planes, trains or in the car, thanks to this travel pillow with chin support. The shape was designed with your neck in mind, so won't be jerked awake by sudden motion. Unlike many travel pillows, the outer pillow case on this one is removable and machine washable. 

See at Amazon
Published:
42
of 51

Pill cutter

Evenly cut pills and vitamins in half with this pocket-sized pill splitter. The tiny rubber mat will keep your pill in place, so you get an even cut every time, and won't have to deal with tiny pill crumbs. 

See at Amazon
Published:
43
of 51

Kitchen shears

Did you know the easiest way to cut pizza is actually with kitchen shears? These sharp, stainless-steel scissors will easily cut through foods such as meat, vegetables, fresh and dried fruits, herbs, chocolate, flower stems and more.

See at Amazon
Published:
44
of 51

Personal fan

If it gets hot in your office you can cool down easily without disrupting anyone thanks to this ultra-quiet personal fan. The USB-powered device has three speed settings and 360-degree tilt rotation. 

See at Amazon
Published:
45
of 51

Professional tongue scraper

Sometimes brushing and flossing aren't enough. Tackle bad breath head-on with this surgical-grade, stainless steel tongue scraper. "I have used this tongue scraper three times a day for just two days and already notice a BIG difference!" wrote an Amazon reviewer. 

See at Amazon
Published:
46
of 51

Fabric de-fuzzer

If your favorite sweater is pilling, shave it off. This hand-held device can be adjusted for fabric type and comes with a lint catcher that can be detached for cleaning. 

See at Amazon
Published:
47
of 51

Portable salad-dressing bottle

Dress your salad how you want it, wherever you are. These portable squeezy bottles have a leak-proof valve that controls the flow of your dressing, and it won't leak all over your lunch bag. No more soggy salad sad desk lunch. 

See at Amazon
Published:
48
of 51

Rainbow utensil set

If you're wary about the hygiene of your office's utensils and love a trend, you're going to like this rainbow flatware set. These mesmerizing utensils come with a dinner knife, a dinner fork, a dinner spoon with travel chopsticks, a cleaning brush, a straight straw, a bent straw and a carrying case. 

See at Amazon
Published:
49
of 51

Ice roller

This skincare item does it all. It can depuff your under-eyes, shrink your pores, reduce blemish inflammation and soothe a headache, fever or hangover. 

See at Amazon
Published:
50
of 51

Smart night lights

These night lights adjust to the perfect level of brightness as your home becomes more (or less) dark. They have a lifetime of 10,000 hours, and their small size won't obstruct your other outlets. Perfect for kids' bedrooms. 

See at Amazon
Published:
51
of 51
