If you've ever lost your Tupperware lids deep in a drawer, or if you tend to bang your fingers hammering a nail into anything, there may not be an app for that, but there sure is a gadget.
Even better, there are budget-friendly products that come highly rated and reviewed on Amazon. We've rounded up 50 crazy-useful things you can get for under $20, each of which will make your life easier, whether you're traveling, working, showering or just straining some pasta.
Save your neck from the aches and pains of looking down at your laptop, computer monitor or TV with this adjustable metal stand. It can hold up to 44 pounds and has non-slip legs, so, yes, it can handle your super-heavy screen.
Pet hair remover glove
Your dog or cat will love being groomed by this glove that stops animal hair in its tracks. The bumps on the palm collect excess pet hair and have a massage-like effect on your beloved animal. The glove is made with washable material (so it's easier to clean) and an adjustable wrist.
Pineapple peeler, corer and slicer
This kitchen tool makes preparing pineapple a breeze. This stainless steel corer will pull out your tangy yellow fruit in rings, reducing the time it takes and mess it makes to cut it on your own. "With this thing, two minutes and you've got a bunch of pineapple chunks to eat and a fancy drink cup for mai tais," wrote an Amazon reviewer.
Massage crane
This massage crane can get to hard-to-reach places all over your body to release tight muscles and soreness, no matter what position you're in. It's also lightweight. "It works wonderfully on the back to relieve those knots," wrote an Amazon reviewer. "Unlike a few others I've tried, this one is also VERY DURABLE."
Dog-feed tracker
If you live with roommates and a pet, this tracker will let you know if your furry friend has been fed, and when, so your pooch won't go hungry or eat dinner twice. It comes with magnets and adhesive option, so it can stick to walls, refrigerators and more.
Reusable makeup remover pads
Do your part and save the planet by using fewer paper goods and more reusable products, such as these cotton and microfiber makeup rounds. They're machine washable and come with a mesh bag to keep them in while they clean, so they don't get lost.
Anti-chafe stick
You won't have to deal with uncomfortable rash-y thighs in hot weather if you use this anti-chafe stick. Its chemical-free formula made with coconut oil can go anywhere on your body, including the bra line, and under dresses and skirts. According to reviewers, it stands up to hours of friction.
Motion-sensor toilet light
Never again worry about having to turn on a blindingly bright bathroom light in the middle of the night. This motion-detecting toilet light turns on and off when you leave the bathroom, so you can find your way in and out easily. You can set it to 16 different colors.
Bath shelf
If you like to read in the bath, enjoy a glass of wine or maybe even send a text, you need this non-slip-handled, expandable bathtub shelf that will keep all your items nice and dry... but still in reach.
Phone case with attached ring
This protective and shock-absorbing phone case includes a built-in ring that can rotate 360 degrees, ensuring you never drop your phone as long as it's around your finger. The ring is also magnetic and can easily attach to a car mount if you're driving.
Shower speaker
This Bluetooth speaker is waterproof and compatible with iOS, Android and PC. It can play up to six hours of music at 70% volume and includes a heavy-duty suction cup, so it can stick to your bathroom mirror or shower wall with no problem.
Snap-on strainer
This snap-on strainer makes draining your food a snap. (See what we did there?) This BPA-free silicone clip fits pots, pans and bowls of all sizes, and can withstand the weight of a bunch of pasta or potatoes. Better yet, it's dishwasher safe.
Shirt-folding board
If you've ever wanted to organize your shirt drawer like a display at the mall, you need this shirt-folding board. It will help you expertly fold your shirts and tops into the neatest possible squares.
Nail polish ring
This wearable nail-polish holder will keep your polish color close by (and your hands free) to paint your nails on any surface, without the worry of your polish spilling. Plus, it comes in a ton of fun colors.
TV remote caddy
This couch caddy will save you from searching for a lost remote. It fits over the arm of most couches and chairs and has multiple pockets, not just for remotes, but for iPads, reading glasses, phones, remote chargers and magazines.
Keyboard-cleaning gum
It can be difficult to get into the nooks and crannies of your keyboard to clean it. This neon putty picks up crumbs, dirt, hair and anything else you might have stuck between your keyboard, without it getting stuck to your keys. "It works better than any product ever for cleaning keyboards, cell phones, remotes, land lines, or any electronic device. We even use them on our expensive cameras," wrote an Amazon reviewer.
Dip clips
You don't need to make room on your plate just for your dipping sauce. These clippable mini bowls grab right on to the side of a cup or bowl, so you can dip your veggies and chips, all without having to deal with messy cleanup or salsa getting on your fruit salad. They're also dishwasher safe.
Scrubbing gloves
If you hate touching your dirty kitchen sponge, you need these scrubbing gloves covered in cleaning bristles. Made from 100% food-grade silicone, these gloves are heat resistant (so you won't burn yourself washing dishes) and waterproof (so your hands will stay dry inside). They can also be used to clean bathrooms, cars and pets.
Airplane foot hammock
Elevate your feet room no matter where you're seated on an airplane with this portable foot sling. The sling can be hung on the arms of a tray table, or anywhere on the back of a seat, and feature adjustable straps to make it the best height and length for your legs.
Travel pillow with chin support
Your head won't fall forward while you sleep on planes, trains or in the car, thanks to this travel pillow with chin support. The shape was designed with your neck in mind, so won't be jerked awake by sudden motion. Unlike many travel pillows, the outer pillow case on this one is removable and machine washable.
Pill cutter
Evenly cut pills and vitamins in half with this pocket-sized pill splitter. The tiny rubber mat will keep your pill in place, so you get an even cut every time, and won't have to deal with tiny pill crumbs.
Kitchen shears
Did you know the easiest way to cut pizza is actually with kitchen shears? These sharp, stainless-steel scissors will easily cut through foods such as meat, vegetables, fresh and dried fruits, herbs, chocolate, flower stems and more.
Professional tongue scraper
Sometimes brushing and flossing aren't enough. Tackle bad breath head-on with this surgical-grade, stainless steel tongue scraper. "I have used this tongue scraper three times a day for just two days and already notice a BIG difference!" wrote an Amazon reviewer.
Portable salad-dressing bottle
Dress your salad how you want it, wherever you are. These portable squeezy bottles have a leak-proof valve that controls the flow of your dressing, and it won't leak all over your lunch bag. No more soggy salad sad desk lunch.
Rainbow utensil set
If you're wary about the hygiene of your office's utensils and love a trend, you're going to like this rainbow flatware set. These mesmerizing utensils come with a dinner knife, a dinner fork, a dinner spoon with travel chopsticks, a cleaning brush, a straight straw, a bent straw and a carrying case.
Smart night lights
These night lights adjust to the perfect level of brightness as your home becomes more (or less) dark. They have a lifetime of 10,000 hours, and their small size won't obstruct your other outlets. Perfect for kids' bedrooms.