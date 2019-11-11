50 crazy-useful things you can get for under $20

If you've ever lost your Tupperware lids deep in a drawer, or if you tend to bang your fingers hammering a nail into anything, there may not be an app for that, but there sure is a gadget.

Even better, there are budget-friendly products that come highly rated and reviewed on Amazon. We've rounded up 50 crazy-useful things you can get for under $20, each of which will make your life easier, whether you're traveling, working, showering or just straining some pasta.