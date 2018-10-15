5 science mistakes in movies and TV you should unlearn

For his book Putting the Science in Fiction, out this October, geneticist Dan Koboldt runs through common science misconceptions that appear in movies and TV shows. His aim: help screenwriters write more accurately about fields like biology, physics and engineering.
Koboldt watched an episode of CBS show CSI that involved taking a DNA sample and predicting what a person will look like. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)
You can't do that in real life. "As a geneticist, we could probably tell you with some certainty -- just as 23andMe Ancestry could tell you -- what the likely ancestry is of the DNA sample," Koboldt says.
"But it would be very difficult to predict their exact appearance based on that, because a lot of these are very complex traits."
"Miracle details" in shows like NCIS, Bones and Arrow involve using technology to capture the license plate number off a car as it drives away, identify a face that's a perfect match to the criminal being hunted, and create a perfect image out of the blurred reflection in a window.