5 new Google Assistant actions for your home and phone

Smart displays that work with Google Assistant, like the Google Home Hub, will learn which recipes you prefer and recommend them right on the home screen. You can also save recipes to a virtual cookbook for later reference.
A feature called Broadcast already let a family member bellow a message from their associated Android phone to a smart speaker, for example, "I'm coming home, do you need me to stop by the store?" The message would then play out over the speaker.
This next Google Assistant feature doesn't use your phone, but it does affect it. You can speak into any speaker in your home to turn your paired Pixel 3 to Do Not Disturb mode, using just your voice. That's great if you're already cocooned in bed and decide you want a deep sleep in.