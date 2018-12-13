40 weirdest holiday gifts of 2018

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
The holiday season is here. Instead of getting a boring gift for that special someone in your life, try one of these 40 completely crazy presents.
Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured in this gallery.
According to the Amazon listing, this Nicolas Cage pillowcase "can make you have comfortable feelings." And it most likely won't take your face off.
If you truly believe we're not alone on Earth, then how do you not have a UFO detector yet?
Charge your phone or tablet with this not-so-crappy USB power bank.
If you've ever wanted underwear for your hands but you didn't want to wear gloves, then this gift is for you.
There might not be a weirder gift than giving someone a huge wall decal of an old man.
This snail extract face mask supposedly improves skin elasticity.
Keep your head and face warm with this octopus beanie that is a "nice Christmas gift for yourself or friends," per the Amazon listing.
You might not be a billionaire like Bruce Wayne or have a cool utility belt like Batman, but you can still smell like the Caped Crusader -- if that's your thing.
This might not be Pickle Rick from Rick and Morty, but it is a yodeling pickle that'll give "hours of mindless entertainment," per the Amazon listing.
Never know what to do with your feet? Try this luxurious foot hammock.
Why wear a regular mask when you can get a 10-pack of these cat masks?
Seriously, who wouldn't want a cheeseburger costume?
There is perhaps no greater -- or weirder -- mug than this one of a cat reaching for a cheeseburger in outer space.
We're assuming Unicorn Meat tastes just like chicken, but with more sprinkles.
If Unicorn Meat isn't enough for you, there's always this costume that includes a mask and hooves.
Thankfully, this baller toilet paper is triple ply.
Cut your homemade pizza in style with this pizza cutter in the form of a bicycle.
Get this bloody bath mat for the horror film lover in your life.
Move over, candles. This Bad Air Sponge is the way to neutralize bad smells now.
Drink in style with this glass that has a real 0.308 bullet lodged into the side.
These odd-looking slippers will massage your feet while you walk.
This tin of dehydrated zebra tarantula is apparently a good source of protein.
This egg separator might be disgusting, sure, but it is rather efficient.
Emblazon your favorite dog breed on a piece of bread with this toaster.
Liven up your morning routine with these ceramic cups that have creatures inside, including spiders, cats and gargoyles.
Bluetooth speakers aren't normally weird gifts, but this Rubik's Cube-shaped speaker with lights sure is.
This heat-resistant silicone spoon holder might come in a crazy chicken design, but it could prove to be helpful in the kitchen.
Combine your two biggest passions: coloring and farting animals.
Protect your most prized possession -- Ben & Jerry's ice cream -- with this combination lock.
Most people hate receiving socks as a gift, but that's probably because they aren't animal paw socks.
According to the Amazon listing, these edible insects are a "perfect stocking stuffer."
There's no debating that cherry is the greatest Starburst flavor (OK, there's a lot of debate). Now, you can get an entire pound of it. Lucky you!
Are there more efficient slingshots on the market? Yes. Are they in the shape of a monkey? Nope.
Give a loved one in your life a bidet, if only to see their reaction to receiving it.
Perhaps the Face Slimmer will help you create the perfect selfie.
If the face slimming doesn't work out, try covering up with the Face Blanket.
Every stapler deserves a comically large hot dog on top of it.
If you ever find yourself in need of a pair of underwear then the Instant Underpants might be for you.
This Jumbo Penny is, in fact, rather large, but it doesn't have any monetary value.
Take your bathroom breaks to the next level with some toilet golf.