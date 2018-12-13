40 weirdest holiday gifts of 2018

CNET también está disponible en español.

Nicolas Cage pillowcase

The holiday season is here. Instead of getting a boring gift for that special someone in your life, try one of these 40 completely crazy presents. 

Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured in this gallery.

According to the Amazon listing, this Nicolas Cage pillowcase "can make you have comfortable feelings." And it most likely won't take your face off. 

Published:
1
of 40

UFO detector

If you truly believe we're not alone on Earth, then how do you not have a UFO detector yet? 

Published:
2
of 40

Poop emoji power bank

Charge your phone or tablet with this not-so-crappy USB power bank.

Published:
3
of 40

Handerpants

If you've ever wanted underwear for your hands but you didn't want to wear gloves, then this gift is for you. 

Published:
4
of 40

Old man wall decal

There might not be a weirder gift than giving someone a huge wall decal of an old man

Published:
5
of 40

Gold water snail masks

This snail extract face mask supposedly improves skin elasticity. 

Published:
6
of 40

Octopus beanie

Keep your head and face warm with this octopus beanie that is a "nice Christmas gift for yourself or friends," per the Amazon listing. 

Published:
7
of 40

Batman cologne

You might not be a billionaire like Bruce Wayne or have a cool utility belt like Batman, but you can still smell like the Caped Crusader -- if that's your thing. 

Published:
8
of 40

Yodelling pickle

This might not be Pickle Rick from Rick and Morty, but it is a yodeling pickle that'll give "hours of mindless entertainment," per the Amazon listing.

Published:
9
of 40

Foot hammock

Never know what to do with your feet? Try this luxurious foot hammock.

Published:
10
of 40

Cat mask

Why wear a regular mask when you can get a 10-pack of these cat masks?

Published:
11
of 40

Cheeseburger costume

Seriously, who wouldn't want a cheeseburger costume

Published:
12
of 40

Space cat mug

There is perhaps no greater -- or weirder -- mug than this one of a cat reaching for a cheeseburger in outer space

Published:
13
of 40

Unicorn Meat

We're assuming Unicorn Meat tastes just like chicken, but with more sprinkles. 

Published:
14
of 40

Unicorn mask and hooves

If Unicorn Meat isn't enough for you, there's always this costume that includes a mask and hooves. 

Published:
15
of 40

Money Toilet Paper

Thankfully, this baller toilet paper is triple ply. 

Published:
16
of 40

Bicycle pizza cutter

Cut your homemade pizza in style with this pizza cutter in the form of a bicycle. 

Published:
17
of 40

Bloody bath mat

Get this bloody bath mat for the horror film lover in your life. 

Published:
18
of 40

Bad Air Sponge

Move over, candles. This Bad Air Sponge is the way to neutralize bad smells now. 

Published:
19
of 40

Bulletproof glass

Drink in style with this glass that has a real 0.308 bullet lodged into the side. 

Published:
20
of 40

Massage slippers

These odd-looking slippers will massage your feet while you walk. 

Published:
21
of 40

Dehydrated tarantula

This tin of dehydrated zebra tarantula is apparently a good source of protein. 

Published:
22
of 40

Egg separator

This egg separator might be disgusting, sure, but it is rather efficient. 

Published:
23
of 40

Dog toaster

Emblazon your favorite dog breed on a piece of bread with this toaster.

Published:
24
of 40

Creature cups

Liven up your morning routine with these ceramic cups that have creatures inside, including spiders, cats and gargoyles. 

Published:
25
of 40

Rubik's Cube Bluetooth speaker

Bluetooth speakers aren't normally weird gifts, but this Rubik's Cube-shaped speaker with lights sure is. 

Published:
26
of 40

Silicone spoon holder

This heat-resistant silicone spoon holder might come in a crazy chicken design, but it could prove to be helpful in the kitchen. 

Published:
27
of 40

The Farting Animals Coloring Book

Combine your two biggest passions: coloring and farting animals

Published:
28
of 40

Ice cream lock

Protect your most prized possession -- Ben & Jerry's ice cream -- with this combination lock

Published:
29
of 40

Animal socks

Most people hate receiving socks as a gift, but that's probably because they aren't animal paw socks.

Published:
30
of 40

Edible bugs

According to the Amazon listing, these edible insects are a "perfect stocking stuffer." 

Published:
31
of 40

One pound of cherry Starburst

There's no debating that cherry is the greatest Starburst flavor (OK, there's a lot of debate). Now, you can get an entire pound of it. Lucky you!

Published:
32
of 40

Monkey slingshot

Are there more efficient slingshots on the market? Yes. Are they in the shape of a monkey? Nope.

Published:
33
of 40

Bidet toilet seat attachment

Give a loved one in your life a bidet, if only to see their reaction to receiving it. 

Published:
34
of 40

Face Slimmer

Perhaps the Face Slimmer will help you create the perfect selfie. 

Published:
35
of 40

The Face Blanket

If the face slimming doesn't work out, try covering up with the Face Blanket.

Published:
36
of 40

Hot dog stapler

Every stapler deserves a comically large hot dog on top of it. 

Published:
37
of 40

Instant Underpants

If you ever find yourself in need of a pair of underwear then the Instant Underpants might be for you. 

Published:
38
of 40

Jumbo Penny

This Jumbo Penny is, in fact, rather large, but it doesn't have any monetary value. 

Published:
39
of 40

Potty putter

Take your bathroom breaks to the next level with some toilet golf.

Published:
40
of 40
