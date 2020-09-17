Baba Is You
Baba Is You is a puzzle game that will break every part of your brain. It's a puzzle game that forces you to literally rewrite the rules of the game in order to complete tasks.
If that sounds complicated it's because it is complicated. In a good way.
It's also the kind of game that will haunt you, sort of like The Witness. You will be thinking about puzzles while you do the dishes, while you're driving the car. You'll scream EUREKA. Then maybe break a dish or crash your car.
This game is dangerous for your health.