2D racing at its finest in Mad Skills Motocross 2 (pictures)

As you fly through courses, you'll soon realize that how you handle your bike on the track is the difference between winning and losing.
Caption byJason Parker / Photo by Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET
One improvement over the original game is that there is no countdown to the start. You just hit the gas and go. This is better because the difficulty of the game has you restarting races over and over, so any wait period gets annoying after awhile.
Caption byJason Parker / Photo by Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET
Pull off front- and backflips as you fly through the air.
Caption byJason Parker / Photo by Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET
Each of the skill levels has 12 tracks. The ones on the right only unlock once you've completed the three directly to the left of them.
Caption byJason Parker / Photo by Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET
As I mention in my review, you can unlock new bikes by earning various achievements while racing, but there are no stats for the upgrade.
Caption byJason Parker / Photo by Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET