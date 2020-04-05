27 tips to help you sleep better, starting tonight

Front load your water intake
You should never intentionally drink less water -- but feeling dehydrated at the end of the day and chugging a bunch of liquids can disrupt your sleep, leading to several nighttime bathroom visits.
Alcohol and caffeine may be causing your nighttime urination -- both are diuretics, meaning they make your body lose more water. This sleep disturbance could be also stemming from diuretic medication you're taking, like the ones used to treat blood pressure.
Finally, nighttime urination can also be a symptom of a UTI or diabetes. If cutting down on fluid intake doesn't help with your problem, you may want to take a trip to the doctor to rule out these problems.