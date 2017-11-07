24 'Stranger Things' gifts for obsessed fans

Touted as a guidebook for the tragically uncool, "The Book of Barb" is a celebration of all associated with the glorious bespectacled nerd who quickly became the most popular girl on the internet. Follow the advice, but try to avoid a similar fate.
Hopefully, your child will never be communicating with you through Christmas lights, but if they do, you'll know the best way to decode their messages. Let's just hope that if you're in danger, your kid will be as quick to warn you as Will. Also, this necklace is really neat.
With Dustin, Lucas, Mike, Eleven and an Upside Down Will, this bag is perfect for toting around must-haves like your Dungeons & Dragons manual and a few d20s. Or, I suppose, your lunch and some books. Be creative!
If you're an true fan, you need the Stranger Things, Vol. 1 Soundtrack. Every so often, some eerie '80s synth really hits the spot. Listen as you go about your totally normal, everyday activities, such as hunting down missing children and calming down Winona Rider.
There's no question, the Xmas lights that Joyce Byers hung in her house are perhaps the most iconic imagery from the first season of "Stranger Things." Now you can enjoy them every morning with a cup of tea!