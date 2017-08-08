24 eerily smart rooms and homes

This Slovakian-built, solar- and wind-powered compact mobile home is due to be mass-produced in 2018 and available now for order and preorder. It allows you to live off the grid while enjoying the whiz-bang comforts of an app-controlled smart-home system and sensors.
Photo by: Ecocapsule via Facebook
'High-tech film location'
This Airbnb space in London raises the smart-home stakes with an "automated bath [and] showering system" that gets your water running before you step foot in the bathroom.
Photo by: Fred via Airbnb
Zuck's house
The Facebook CEO's personal challenge for 2016 was to build a "simple AI" for his Palo Alto, Calif., home.
The result: A Morgan Freeman-voiced system named Jarvis after Iron Man's AI assistant. It turns on lights, plays music to suit the listener's taste, allows recognized guests to enter... and fires gray T-shirts from a cannon.
You know a home is extra smart when it boasts "the most advanced home tech system in the world," including a 40-seat, 4K- and Dolby Atmos-equipped theater.
If you've been longing for those specs, along with a place to park your helicopter, then you're in luck: At the time of publishing, this 12-bedroom Bel Air house was on the market for $250 million.
Photo by: Hilton & Hyland Real Estate
Any home with a HiCan smart bed
This bed is Wi-Fi-enabled and comes with automated privacy blinds, plus automated and adjustable headrests and footrests. There's even an HD projector with a built-in 70-inch screen. Everything from lighting to volume is app-controlled.
This house in the Austrian capital was reportedly commissioned by an IT entrepreneur. The tech guru presumably appreciated the space-age white decor, the computer-generated wall graphics and the audio components and LED lights that are "activated through a mouse click."
Security, lighting and audio-visual components are easily and centrally controlled in this "mini estate." The coolest, smartest thing may be the "invisible" TV in the bathroom that looks like a mirror when it's not being used.
TYM, a Salt Lake City-based smart home and home-theater company, tricked out a home's main media room in Boise, Idaho. It's now got a Dolby Atmos 5.1.2 surround system with two in-ceiling subwoofers, Lutron lighting and a Savant Remote.
Photo by: TYM Smart Homes & Home Theater via Instagram
HGTV smart home 2017
This 3,300-square-foot, three-bedroom home in Scottsdale, Arizona boasts smart lighting, smart locks and an app-controlled bicycle lift that whisks two cruiser bikes from the floor to the ceiling for storage.
Drive your car onto a metal plate in the basement where you'll enter a code or lend your fingerprint for ID purposes. Then thrill as an elevator whisks you, wheels and all, to a two-car "sky garage" just outside your living room.