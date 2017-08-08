  • Ecocapsule
24 eerily smart rooms and homes

Ecocapsule

This Slovakian-built, solar- and wind-powered compact mobile home is due to be mass-produced in 2018 and available now for order and preorder. It allows you to live off the grid while enjoying the whiz-bang comforts of an app-controlled smart-home system and sensors.

Photo by: Ecocapsule via Facebook

'High-tech film location'

This Airbnb space in London raises the smart-home stakes with an "automated bath [and] showering system" that gets your water running before you step foot in the bathroom.

Photo by: Fred via Airbnb

Zuck's house

The Facebook CEO's personal challenge for 2016 was to build a "simple AI" for his Palo Alto, Calif., home. 

The result: A Morgan Freeman-voiced system named Jarvis after Iron Man's AI assistant. It turns on lights, plays music to suit the listener's taste, allows recognized guests to enter... and fires gray T-shirts from a cannon.

Photo by: Screenshot, video courtesy of Facebook

'zeroHouse'

Called a "hybrid of house and machine," zeroHouse is a 650-square-foot prefab home. It doesn't just generate its own power but can also conserve it by going into a self-regulating "hibernate" mode

Its architect promises a zeroHouse can be shipped and assembled "anywhere in the world."

Photo by: Specht Architects via Instagram

924 Bel Air Rd.

You know a home is extra smart when it boasts "the most advanced home tech system in the world," including a 40-seat, 4K- and Dolby Atmos-equipped theater.

If you've been longing for those specs, along with a place to park your helicopter, then you're in luck: At the time of publishing, this 12-bedroom Bel Air house was on the market for $250 million.

Photo by: Hilton & Hyland Real Estate

Any home with a HiCan smart bed

This bed is Wi-Fi-enabled and comes with automated privacy blinds, plus automated and adjustable headrests and footrests. There's even an HD projector with a built-in 70-inch screen. Everything from lighting to volume is app-controlled. 

Photo by: HiCan via Instagram

The Skysphere

New Zealand-based mechanical engineer Jono Williams built himself the "ultimate app-controlled treehouse." Features of the solar-powered Skysphere include voice-activated lights, a voice-activated beer dispenser (that dispenses cans of beer from the couch) and an entryway fingerprint scanner.

Photo by: The Skysphere via Facebook

House F Vienna

This house in the Austrian capital was reportedly commissioned by an IT entrepreneur. The tech guru presumably appreciated the space-age white decor, the computer-generated wall graphics and the audio components and LED lights that are "activated through a mouse click."

Photo by: Najjar & Najjar Architects via Facebook

CNET Smart Home

Located in Louisville, Kentucky, the same hometown as its "urban baby sister," the CNET Smart Apartment, the CNET Smart Home is a "living lab" for an array of smart-home products such as the Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator, the August Doorbell Cam and Lutron Serena Remote Controlled Shades.

Photo by: CNET

'The 'smartest' home in Sarasota, Florida?

Security, lighting and audio-visual components are easily and centrally controlled in this "mini estate." The coolest, smartest thing may be the "invisible" TV in the bathroom that looks like a mirror when it's not being used.

Photo by: The Ackerman Group via YouTube

Proto homes

Proto Homes builds sustainable prefab houses that are ready to go from day one with app-controlled home systems featuring components by the likes of Apple, Nest and Sonos.

Photo by: Proto Homes via Instagram

Grant Park Village

The "pre-wired" studio units, one-to-three bedroom apartments and townhomes at this Portland, Oregon, complex come ready to serve your lighting, temperature and music needs via a smart home platform by IOTAS.

Photo by: Grant Park Village via Instagram

The 'just-cool' media room

TYM, a Salt Lake City-based smart home and home-theater company, tricked out a home's main media room in Boise, Idaho. It's now got a Dolby Atmos 5.1.2 surround system with two in-ceiling subwoofers, Lutron lighting and a Savant Remote. 

Photo by: TYM Smart Homes & Home Theater via Instagram

HGTV smart home 2017

This 3,300-square-foot, three-bedroom home in Scottsdale, Arizona boasts smart lighting, smart locks and an app-controlled bicycle lift that whisks two cruiser bikes from the floor to the ceiling for storage.

Photo by: Scripps Networks Interactive/PRNewsfoto

Dream green house

This U.K.-based smart-home consulting company has an actual smart home with its own automated Twitter account. The house even has a smart sensor in the lemon-tree pot for monitoring temperature and soil moisture.

Photo by: Dream Green House via Facebook

Eco-smart home

This tiny 400-square-foot unit in Hong Kong has been dubbed a "luxury" because of its commitment to pricey green tech such as a solar water heater. 

The coolest feature is the LED lighting, which has been programmed to "recreate the sun's color patterns."

Photo by: Liquid Interiors Ltd via Facebook

Smart gym

The lighting, climate and TV stations in this home gym can be determined and set in advance of the user's arrival via a Savant automated system.

Photo by: TYM Smart Homes & Home Theater via Instagram

'Huge modern smart home'

This Airbnb rental in Denver has a "smart home control system to customize lighting, audio and video in every room."

Photo by: Jenny via Airbnb

Intel smart 'Tiny House'

The tech giant's 210-square-foot, "living, breathing" smart home grants entry via True Key facial-recognition technology, and deploys smart sensors to detect problems such as water leaks.

Photo by: Intel

Casa Vista Paraiso

This 8,950-square-foot vacation villa in Costa Rica may be a splurge, but it prides itself on being as green as it is smart. LED lighting and security are controlled by your smart phone.

Photo by: HRG Properties & Rentals via PR Newswire

'No-expense-spared renovation'

This London home was reinvented with a touch-screen- and tablet-controlled Crestron system that integrated the space's lighting, climate, security and audio-visual tech.

Photo by: Crestron International via Facebook

Reignwood Hamilton Scotts

This 36-floor luxury apartment building in Singapore features "your own car porch in the sky." 

Drive your car onto a metal plate in the basement where you'll enter a code or lend your fingerprint for ID purposes. Then thrill as an elevator whisks you, wheels and all, to a two-car "sky garage" just outside your living room.

Photo by: Reignwood Hamilton Scotts via Facebook

'State-of-the-art smart home'

This 12,175-square-foot family home in England is is vast and brilliant. Everything from the blinds to the pool water to the heated towel rails are controlled through a Crestron management system.

Photo by: Crestron International via Facebook

'Monster Makeover'

The challenge in this mammoth, approximately 21,500-square-foot house on the island of Cyprus was to streamline 25 unconnected home systems. 

In the end, the number of controls in each room was limited to just two: a touchscreen and a keypad. The creators boast that there are "no visible thermostats, switches, intercoms and so on."

Photo by: Crestron International via Facebook

