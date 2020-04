Short video games are the best

When you think "video games" you tend to think of time sinks like Skyrim or Zelda. Maybe even MMOs or competitive online games that require ridiculous hours to stay updated or competitive.



If you're an adult with a full-time job or (gasp) kids that kind of commitment can feel overwhelming. My response: Play awesome short games I can finish in a night or two.



Some of my favourite video game experiences have been with short video games. Here's some of the best...