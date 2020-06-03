CNET también está disponible en español.

22 face mask styles we love that you can buy or make

From colorful styles and fun prints to denim, and elastic bands to ties, these are the face coverings we're wearing when we leave the house.

1 of 22
Dan Ackerman/CNET

With businesses reopening in many states, it might become a requirement to wear a mask or face covering when you go out in public. Whether you're buying a mask or making a homemade face covering, you'll need to get one soon if you're planning on going anywhere. Here are the masks our CNET editors are wearing when we leave the house. (These were lovingly made by CNET Senior Managing Editor Dan Ackerman's mom.)

And if you're looking for more unique masks, you can find some here.

2 of 22
Sally Nieman/CNET

This cool, clean diamond design comes from Etsy.

See at Etsy
3 of 22
Anne Dujmovic/CNET

These floral face masks are perfect for the summer and are available at Flipside Hats.

See at Flipside Hats
4 of 22
James Martin/CNET

CNET Senior Photographer James Martin made this face mask from denim. He crafted a two-panel design with a wire nose and an interior pocket for an optional filter and one shoelace looped and used as a strap.

5 of 22
Kent German/CNET

Thank you for being a friend. We found these precious Golden Girls face masks at Huntees.

See at Huntees
6 of 22
Rebecca Fleenor/CNET

If you can't go to the flamingoes, bring them to you. We found these tropical masks at this Etsy store.

See at Etsy
7 of 22
Danielle Ramirez/CNET

These medium, large and mini sizes all came from this Etsy vendor.

See at Etsy
8 of 22
Anne Dujmovic/CNET

If you're a Star Wars fan, you'll love this face mask we found at an Etsy store. We certainly do.

See at Etsy
9 of 22
Jim Hoffman/CNET

Aloha! Missing the beaches in Hawaii? Grab one of these face masks we found at Hilo Hattie.

See at Hilo Hattie
10 of 22
Steven Musil/CNET

More fun floral fabrics we found at Etsy.

See at Etsy
11 of 22
Dan Ackerman/CNET

Another great face mask from Dan Ackerman's mom.

12 of 22
Sarah Tew/CNET

CNET Senior Photographer Sarah Tew's mother made this face mask from old sheets she cut up. A wire is sewn into the mask for a contoured nose piece. She used a sewing machine.

13 of 22
Chase Evans/CNET

CNET Video Producer Chase Evans also shopped at the mom store. His mom contoured these fun masks to fit the face better. They have a pouch inside to add a filter and have elastic ear loops.

14 of 22
Connie Giuglielmo/CNET

CNET Editor in Chief Connie Guglielmo got creative with her face mask. It's made from cotton with adjustable side straps that you can tighten or loosen with a bead. She used a wide twist-tie from a coffee bag inserted in the fabric for a better fit around the nose.

15 of 22
Jim Hoffman/CNET

CNET Copy Editor Jim Hoffman has a family friend who's also a quilter. She made these face masks from her left-over material.

16 of 22
Ty Pendlebury/CNET

Another Star Wars fan, CNET Senior Associate Editor Ty Pendlebury, got this Star Wars-themed Day of the Dead fabric from the JoAnn fabric store. His wife kindly found a pattern and made it for him.

17 of 22
Dan Ackerman/CNET

Dan Ackerman's mom also made this one. She's a rock star!

18 of 22
Jide Akinrinade/CNET

If you really need to go to the store and don't have a mask yet, you can always wear a cloth covering like this bandanna, which CNET Video Producer Jide Akinrinade is sporting.

19 of 22
Leslie Katz/CNET

CNET Culture Editor Leslie Katz needed a little pizzazz in her mask, so she found a neighbor to make hers reversible, from two different fabrics.

20 of 22
Bryan VanGelder/CNET

CNET Video Producer Bryan VanGelder's had these made for him by his girlfriend and by his aunt. P.S. I spy a Pikachu!

21 of 22
Anna Munoz/CNET

Has your best friend made you a face mask yet? CNET Executive Assistant Anna Munoz's pal made masks for each of her family members: big, little and littlest.

22 of 22
Shelby Brown/CNET

CNET Staff Writer Shelby Brown made her own face masks (with the help of her lovable cat).

