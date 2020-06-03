22 face mask styles we love that you can buy or make

CNET Senior Photographer James Martin made this face mask from denim. He crafted a two-panel design with a wire nose and an interior pocket for an optional filter and one shoelace looped and used as a strap.
5
of
22
Kent German/CNET
Thank you for being a friend. We found these precious Golden Girls face masks at Huntees.
CNET Senior Photographer Sarah Tew's mother made this face mask from old sheets she cut up. A wire is sewn into the mask for a contoured nose piece. She used a sewing machine.
13
of
22
Chase Evans/CNET
CNET Video Producer Chase Evans also shopped at the mom store. His mom contoured these fun masks to fit the face better. They have a pouch inside to add a filter and have elastic ear loops.
14
of
22
Connie Giuglielmo/CNET
CNET Editor in Chief Connie Guglielmo got creative with her face mask. It's made from cotton with adjustable side straps that you can tighten or loosen with a bead. She used a wide twist-tie from a coffee bag inserted in the fabric for a better fit around the nose.
15
of
22
Jim Hoffman/CNET
CNET Copy Editor Jim Hoffman has a family friend who's also a quilter. She made these face masks from her left-over material.
16
of
22
Ty Pendlebury/CNET
Another Star Wars fan, CNET Senior Associate Editor Ty Pendlebury, got this Star Wars-themed Day of the Dead fabric from the JoAnn fabric store. His wife kindly found a pattern and made it for him.
17
of
22
Dan Ackerman/CNET
Dan Ackerman's mom also made this one. She's a rock star!
18
of
22
Jide Akinrinade/CNET
If you really need to go to the store and don't have a mask yet, you can always wear a cloth covering like this bandanna, which CNET Video Producer Jide Akinrinade is sporting.
19
of
22
Leslie Katz/CNET
CNET Culture Editor Leslie Katz needed a little pizzazz in her mask, so she found a neighbor to make hers reversible, from two different fabrics.
20
of
22
Bryan VanGelder/CNET
CNET Video Producer Bryan VanGelder's had these made for him by his girlfriend and by his aunt. P.S. I spy a Pikachu!
21
of
22
Anna Munoz/CNET
Has your best friend made you a face mask yet? CNET Executive Assistant Anna Munoz's pal made masks for each of her family members: big, little and littlest.
22
of
22
Shelby Brown/CNET
CNET Staff Writer Shelby Brown made her own face masks (with the help of her lovable cat).
Discuss: 22 face mask styles we love that you can buy or make
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.