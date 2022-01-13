2022 best new TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

Television production was disrupted in 2021, but there's still a ton of great TV on its way in 2022. Look out for The Lord of the Rings, Obi-Wan Kenobi, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and more to make their debut, while Better Call Saul, Killing Eve and The Walking Dead go out in a blaze of glory.

The year kicks off with outrageous action, as John Cena plays The Suicide Squad's lunkheaded wannabe superhero Peacemaker, streaming now on HBO Max.