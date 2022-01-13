2022 best new TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.
From Stranger Things to Obi-Wan Kenobi, these Netflix newcomers, HBO hits and Disney Plus crowd-pleasers promise unmissable TV.
Television production was disrupted in 2021, but there's still a ton of great TV on its way in 2022. Look out for The Lord of the Rings, Obi-Wan Kenobi, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and more to make their debut, while Better Call Saul, Killing Eve and The Walking Dead go out in a blaze of glory.
The year kicks off with outrageous action, as John Cena plays The Suicide Squad's lunkheaded wannabe superhero Peacemaker, streaming now on HBO Max.
Amazon has put unheard of amounts of cash into a new TV prequel version of The Lord of the Rings.
Release date: Sept. 2, 2022
Eleven and the gang are back for a fourth season on Netflix as the '80s-tastic fantasy show Stranger Things turns the Cold War upside down.
Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensenreturn as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker (as he turns into Darth Vader) for this continuation of the Star Wars prequels on Disney Plus.
Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith in HBO's series about the scheming Targaryen family.
Pablo Schreiber dons the iconic helmet of video game hero Master Chief in Paramount Plus series Halo.
2013 video game The Last of Us comes to HBO in this tale of a teenager navigating a zombie apocalypse with the help of a grizzled smuggler played by Pedro Pascal. Craig Mazin, creator of HBO's bleak hit Chernobyl, is in charge.
Based on Neil Gaiman's acclaimed comic, The Sandman is a Netflix supernatural series in which Tom Sturridge is the lord of dreams, Gwendoline Christie is Lucifer and Kirby Howell-Baptiste is Death. Jenna Coleman and Charles Dance also star.
The current generation of Star Trek shows return to the USS Enterprise at last as Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Spock (Ethan Peck) and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) cross over from Discovery to Paramount Plus prequel series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
Diego Luna reprises his Rogue One role as rebel spy Cassian Andor in this Disney Plus Star Wars series.
Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany is Jennifer Walters, a lawyer with green superpowers in Marvel series She-Hulk on Disney Plus.
Oscar Isaac joins the Marvel superhero universe as Moon Knight, whose multiple personalities get in the way of fighting crime with powers drawn from an Egyptian god. Streaming on Disney Plus.
Marvel comic book star Kamala Khan is a teenage superhero, played by Iman Vellani in a new Disney Plus series.
The Witcher: Blood Origin is a prequel to Netflix's monster-hunting series, starring Michelle Yeoh.
Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) face more parental issues in a new series of this acclaimed Arrowverse show.
The final season of the acclaimed Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul is expected in 2022.
Imelda Staunton takes the throne as an older Queen Elizabeth II in the fifth season of The Crown.
Release date: November 2022
Three-part animated series El Deafo is based on the poignant bestselling graphic memoir about a young woman losing her hearing. Lexi Finigan, who's also deaf, voices the lead, while Pamela Adlon, Jane Lynch and Clancy Brown also star.
Release date: Jan. 7, 2022
Kaci Walfall is Naomi, a high schooler obsessed with Superman in this show set in the CW's Arrowverse, based on DC Comics and produced by Ava DuVernay.
Release date: Jan. 11, 2022
Based on a podcast of the same name, Netflix horror series Archive 81 explores chilling found footage, with a video archivist striving to restore a mysterious set of tapes as a chilling cult threatens.
Release date: Jan. 14, 2022
Stanley Tucci plunders the depths in La Fortuna, an adventure series about a team recovering stolen sunken treasure. AMC and Movistar Plus present the first television series from Oscar winner Alejandro Amenábar (The Others, The Sea Inside).
Release date: Jan. 20, 2022
Jim Henson's furry friends return in Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock on Apple TV Plus.
Release date: Jan. 21, 2022
Jason Bateman and Laura Linney return as a money laundering couple facing more danger in the fourth and final season of Ozark, split into two sections on Netflix.
M. Night Shyamalan gives birth to more chills in Apple's Servant, a streaming drama about parents facing threats to their baby.
Release date: Jan. 21, 2022
Based on the popular fantasy gaming livestream Critical Role, animated series The Legend of Vox Machina brings sword and sorcery to Amazon Prime Video.
Release date: Jan. 28, 2022
A former KGB assassin turned loving mom is forced out of retirement when someone with her exact abilities starts killing people.
Release date: Jan. 28, 2022
Created and directed by Chris Miller, The Afterparty unites an all-star cast including Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou and Dave Franco. Each episode of this innovative murder mystery follows a different character in the style of a different film genre.
Release date: Jan. 28, 2022
Lily James and Sebastian Stan are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in Hulu's dramatization of the wild true story behind their infamous sex tape.
Release date: Feb. 2, 2022
The kidnapping of her son kicks off a thrilling game of cat and mouse for Uma Thurman in Apple's Suspicion, also starring Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), Noah Emmerich (The Americans) and Elizabeth Henstridge.
Release date: Feb. 4, 2022
Shonda Rhimes tackles the true story of a fraudulent socialite who called herself Anna Delvey.
Release date: Feb. 11, 2022
The second part of The Walking Dead's final season shambles onto screens, each episode streaming on AMC Plus before airing on TV a week later.
Release date: Feb. 13, 2022 (AMC Plus)
Brendan Gleeson and Patricia Clarkson are a married couple in the second series of the short-form comedy-drama written by Nick Hornby (High Fidelity, An Education) and directed by Stephen Frears (The Queen, A Very English Scandal).
Release date: Feb. 14, 2022
From director and executive producer Ben Stiller and creator Dan Erickson, Apple's series Severance stars Adam Scott as an office worker whose colleagues have their memories surgically divided between their work and personal lives. But this experiment in work/life balance hides a dark secret...
Release date: Feb. 18, 2022
Harold Perrineau investigates the mystery of a nightmarish middle America town that traps all those who enter... until the sun goes down and the monsters emerge.
Release date: Feb. 20, 2022
From the people behind Billions, Super Pumped is another tale of wealthy people behaving badly -- but this time it's a true story. Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as ruthless Uber founder Travis Kalanick, with Uma Thurman as Arianna Huffington.
Release date: Feb. 22, 2022
The final season of this riveting spy thriller airs on BBC America and AMC, as Eve (Sandra Oh) seeks revenge, while Villanelle (Jodie Comer) tries to prove she's not a monster.
Release date: Feb. 27, 2022
Silicon Valley entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes founded her company Theranos on lies, in a true story adapted into Hulu series The Dropout stars Amanda Seyfried as Holmes.
Release date: March 3, 2022
Samuel L. Jackson stars as Ptolemy Grey, a 93-year-old man sinking into dementia until he's given the opportunity to regain his memories -- and try to solve his nephew's death. This Apple series is based on the acclaimed novel by best-selling author Walter Mosley, who also adapts the story for the screen.
Release date: March 11, 2022
Donald Glover returns as Earn, with Brian Tyree Henry as Paper Boi, Zazie Beetz as Van, and LaKeith Stanfield as Darius in the long-awaited third season of FX hip-hop drama Atlanta.
Release date: March 24, 2022
Lord Anthony Bridgerton will "dominate" season 2 of Netflix's period romp.
Release date: March 25, 2022
The Boys are back and badder than ever in Amazon's gory and glorious tale of superheroes behaving horribly.
Release date: June 3, 2022
Based on a real-life murder (which you'll know from a hit Netflix documentary), new HBO drama The Staircase stars Colin Firth as accused novelist Michael Peterson. Toni Collette and Sophie Turner also appear.
Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway play the oddball founders of WeWork, a Silicon Valley success story that turned into a disaster almost overnight.
Amy Schumer writes, directs, executive produces and stars in Hulu's Life & Beth as an apparently successful woman forced to rethink her life.
The enigmatic steampunk/superpowers adventure The Nevers returns to HBO.
Jeff Bridges (shown here in The Big Lebowski) is a grizzled former spy who keeps getting pulled back into the shady world of espionage and action.
An American journalist (Ansel Elgort) and a Tokyo detective (Ken Watanabe) fight crime in Japan in the '90s, with Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton behind the camera. It's from Michael Mann, though it's got nothing to do with classic pastel-colored TV series Miami Vice (pictured).
This eight-episode Epix series recounts the myth of the famous American gunslinger and outlaw Billy the Kid, written by the creator of Vikings and The Tudors.
That Dirty Black Bag reimagines the violent, vibrant spaghetti western genre, with Douglas Booth as an infamous Wild West bounty hunter who stuffs his victims' heads into a dirty black bag, because, "heads weigh less than bodies."
Sofia Boutella, Connor Swindells, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Allen and Dominic West star as WWII's maverick special forces pioneers in a new 2022 series from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.
You know the rules, and now you're going to learn Gizmo's origin in HBO's animated prequel to '80s classic Gremlins.