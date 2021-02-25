2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

From new Netflix hits to Marvel shows on Disney Plus, 2021 is a year for streaming more great television.

TV shows to get excited about in 2021
1 of 38
Marvel/Disney Plus

TV shows to get excited about in 2021

With movie theaters closed and an army of streaming services competing for your attention, this year is packed full of compelling new TV shows. 

WandaVision kicked off the year with a bang on Jan. 15, heralding a handful of Marvel TV shows on Disney Plus. Netflix had its first hits with Bridgerton and Lupin. Amazon has spent a fortune on a Lord of the Rings series, and Apple has Foundation ready to be poured. So what will you be watching this year? Scroll through to get some ideas. (We've put exact dates where we know them.)

Read the article
Stranger Things season 4 (Netflix)
2 of 38
Netflix

Stranger Things season 4 (Netflix)

Eleven and the gang are back for a fourth season on Netflix as the '80s-tastic fantasy show turns the Cold War upside down.

$15 at HBO Max
Read Full Review
The Witcher season 2 (Netflix)
3 of 38
Katalin Vermes/Netflix

The Witcher season 2 (Netflix)

Netflix's fantasy hit returns in 2021 for another round of which Witcher is which.

Read the article
Atlanta season 3 (FX)
4 of 38
Guy D'Alema/FX

Atlanta season 3 (FX)

The continuation of Donald Glover's swaggering and genre-hopping story of an up-and-coming rapper and his entourage.

$15 at HBO Max
Read Full Review
Ozark season 4 (Netflix)
5 of 38
Netflix

Ozark season 4 (Netflix)

The final season of the award-winning crime saga wraps up in suitably intense style sometime this year.

$15 at HBO Max
Read Full Review
Insecure season 5 (HBO)
6 of 38
Merie W. Wallace/HBO

Insecure season 5 (HBO)

The fifth and final season of Insecure brings Issa Rae's smart and heartfelt comedy-drama to a close.

Read the article
The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)
7 of 38
Apple

The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon added their voices to the #MeToo movement in the acclaimed first season of Apple's topical drama about the TV industry. Season 2 streams this year.

$15 at HBO Max
Read Full Review
Succession season 3 (HBO)
8 of 38
HBO

Succession season 3 (HBO)

Succession season 3 throws us back into TV's most vicious and delicious family feud.

$15 at HBO Max
Read Full Review
The Lady and the Dale (HBO, Jan. 31)
9 of 38
HBO

The Lady and the Dale (HBO, Jan. 31)

The Lady and the Dale is an HBO documentary about the bizarre true story of Liz Carmichael, who promised a revolutionary new car for the 1970s -- until the wheels came off her schemes...

$15 at HBO Max
Read Full Review
Resident Alien (Syfy, Jan. 27)
10 of 38
Syfy

Resident Alien (Syfy, Jan. 27)

Firefly's Alan Tudyk is a visitor from another planet who gets caught up in a small-town murder in this extraterrestrial comedy based on a comic.

$15 at HBO Max
Read Full Review
The Snoopy Show (Apple TV Plus, Feb. 5)
11 of 38
Apple TV Plus

The Snoopy Show (Apple TV Plus, Feb. 5)

Snoopy returns in a new show streaming on Apple TV Plus for the 70th anniversary of iconic cartoon Peanuts.

$15 at HBO Max
Read Full Review
The Equalizer (CBS, Feb. 7)
12 of 38
Michael Greenberg/CBS

The Equalizer (CBS, Feb. 7)

Queen Latifah takes over from Denzel Washington and Edward Woodward as a score-settling superspy. 

$15 at HBO Max
Read Full Review
Clarice (CBS, Feb. 11)
13 of 38
CBS

Clarice (CBS, Feb. 11)

This Silence of the Lambs sequel series reveals life after Hannibal Lecter for the dogged agent, played by Jodie Foster in the 1991 movie. Australian actor Rebecca Breeds, from Pretty Little Liars and Home and Away, dons the FBI windbreaker.

Read the article
Young Rock (NBC, Feb. 16)
14 of 38
The Rock

Young Rock (NBC, Feb. 16)

You've seen the photo, now see the sitcom: It's the life of a young Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in comedy form.

$15 at HBO Max
Read Full Review
Punky Brewster (Peacock, Feb. 25)
15 of 38
Gene Arias/NBC

Punky Brewster (Peacock, Feb. 25)

Soleil Moon Frye is '80s heroine Punky Brewster again, all grown up and a single mom for this reboot on NBC's streaming service, Peacock.

$15 at HBO Max
Read Full Review
Superman and Lois (The CW, Feb. 23)
16 of 38
CW

Superman and Lois (The CW, Feb. 23)

The man of steel meets his match as Superman and Lois Lane get into more adventures in the CW Arrowverse.

$15 at HBO Max
Read Full Review
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney Plus, March 19)
17 of 38
Marvel Studios

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney Plus, March 19)

Anthony Mackie takes flight as the Falcon alongside Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier in this next episodic spinoff from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

$15 at HBO Max
Read Full Review
Shadow and Bone (Netflix, April 23)
18 of 38
Netflix

Shadow and Bone (Netflix, April 23)

Shadow and Bone is a new fantasy series, based on the young-adult novels by Leigh Bardugo, set in a world of perpetual darkness haunted by flesh-eating monsters.

$15 at HBO Max
Read Full Review
Lord of the Rings (Amazon Prime Video)
19 of 38
New Line/Getty Images

Lord of the Rings (Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon's Lord of the Rings series is set thousands of years before the events of the movies and the classic fantasy books of J.R.R. Tolkien.

Read the article
Loki (Disney Plus, June 11)
20 of 38
Marvel

Loki (Disney Plus, June 11)

Tom Hiddleston is mischievous god Loki in another Marvel series streaming on Disney Plus.

Read the article
Hawkeye (Disney Plus)
21 of 38
cosmic/Twitter

Hawkeye (Disney Plus)

Another Marvel episodic adventure sees Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye recruiting new sidekick Hailee Steinfeld.

Read the article
22 of 38
Apple

Foundation (Apple TV Plus)

Chernobyl star Jared Harris leads this heavyweight adaptation of Isaac Asimov's science fiction masterwork on Apple TV Plus. Laura Birn, pictured, also stars. 

$15 at HBO Max
Read Full Review
The Wheel of Time (Amazon)
23 of 38
Andreas Solaro/Getty Images

The Wheel of Time (Amazon)

In a realm that's simultaneously Earth's past and future, women warriors protect the Dragon Reborn to battle the Dark One. The latest show aiming to be the next Game of Thrones is The Wheel of Time, starring Rosamund Pike and based on Robert Jordan's long-running series of fantasy novels.

$15 at HBO Max
Read Full Review
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney Plus)
24 of 38
Disney

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney Plus)

Animated series The Bad Batch follows on from Star Wars: Clone Wars, building on the success of Disney Plus hit The Mandalorian.

$15 at HBO Max
Read Full Review
Invincible (Amazon Prime Video)
25 of 38
Image

Invincible (Amazon Prime Video)

Long-running superhero comic Invincible, from the creator of the original Walking Dead comic, comes alive in a wildly imaginative superpowered sci-fi Amazon animated series. 

$15 at HBO Max
Read Full Review
MacGruber (Peacock)
26 of 38
George Napolitano/FilmMagic

MacGruber (Peacock)

MacGruber is back in action. Will Forte's Saturday Night Live character already spawned a cult comedy, and now NBC's Peacock is streaming him all over the place.

$15 at HBO Max
Read Full Review
The Old Man (FX on Hulu)
27 of 38
Gramercy Pictures

The Old Man (FX on Hulu)

Jeff Bridges is a grizzled former spy who keeps getting pulled back into the shady world of espionage and action. 

$15 at HBO Max
Read Full Review
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai (HBO Max)
28 of 38
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai (HBO Max)

You know the rules, and now you're going to learn Gizmo's origin in HBO's animated prequel to '80s classic Gremlins.

$15 at HBO Max
Read Full Review
The Nevers (HBO)
29 of 38
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The Nevers (HBO)

Joss Whedon's latest is a genre-bending tale of Victorian women with supernatural powers. Laura Donnelly (pictured) and Olivia Williams star.

$15 at HBO Max
Read Full Review
Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)
30 of 38
Alan Markfield

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

The latest series of Ryan Murphy's juicy American Crime Story anthology tackles the Bill Clinton impeachment. Clive Owen stars as President Clinton, with Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky and Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp.

$15 at HBO Max
Read Full Review
It's a Sin (HBO, Feb. 18)
31 of 38
Debbie Hickey/Getty Images

It's a Sin (HBO, Feb. 18)

Writer Russell T. Davies (Doctor Who and A Very English Scandal) explores the impact of the HIV and AIDS epidemic on 1980s society in this drama starring Olly Alexander from the band Years & Years. It's a Sin aired on Channel 4 in January in the UK. 

$15 at HBO Max
Read Full Review
Women of the Movement (ABC)
32 of 38
Afro American Newspapers/Getty Images

Women of the Movement (ABC)

Civil rights movement activist Mamie Till-Mobley campaigned for change after the lynching of her 14-year-old son Emmett Till in 1955. Broadway star Adrienne Warren plays Till-Mobley in this ABC limited series.

$15 at HBO Max
Read Full Review
Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)
33 of 38
HBO

Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)

Nicole Kidman in a drama based on a mystery novel? The producers behind Big Little Lies and The Undoing adapt Liane Moriarty's book for Hulu. Regina Hall, Melissa McCarthy, Samara Weaving and Michael Shannon are the other strangers who may prove to be less than perfect.

$15 at HBO Max
Read Full Review
Station Eleven (HBO Max)
34 of 38
Hulu

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

Wandering performers tackle a pandemic-riddled dystopia in HBO's adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel's 2014 novel. Mackenzie Davis stars.

$15 at HBO Max
Read Full Review
Tokyo Vice (HBO Max)
35 of 38
NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Tokyo Vice (HBO Max)

An American journalist (Ansel Elgort) and a Tokyo detective (Ken Watanabe) fight crime in Japan in the '90s. It's from Michael Mann, though it's got nothing to do with classic pastel-colored TV series Miami Vice (pictured).

$15 at HBO Max
Read Full Review
Gossip Girl (HBO Max)
36 of 38
HBO

Gossip Girl (HBO Max)

Beautiful teens plot and scheme in this reboot coming to HBO Max, featuring Kristen Bell and a whole new cast. XOXO!

$15 at HBO Max
Read Full Review
Midnight Mass (Netflix)
37 of 38
Netflix

Midnight Mass (Netflix)

A young priest stirs things up on a remote island. Mike Flanagan, the creator behind The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor (pictured), brings more chills to Netflix. 

$15 at HBO Max
Read Full Review
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
38 of 38
Netflix

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Steve Martin and Martin Short are true-crime fans caught up in an actual honest-to-goodness murder mystery in this comedy, with the help of Selena Gomez.

$15 at HBO Max
Read Full Review

More Galleries

41 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

41 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

43 Photos
40 of the best games on Nintendo Switch

40 of the best games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
NASA Perseverance rover ready to explore the wilds of Mars

NASA Perseverance rover ready to explore the wilds of Mars

19 Photos
New movies coming out in 2021: James Bond, Marvel and more

New movies coming out in 2021: James Bond, Marvel and more

53 Photos
A 23rd-century tourist guide to the galaxy

A 23rd-century tourist guide to the galaxy

17 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos
James Bond movies, ranked, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig

James Bond movies, ranked, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig

49 Photos