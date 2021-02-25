2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

With movie theaters closed and an army of streaming services competing for your attention, this year is packed full of compelling new TV shows.
WandaVision kicked off the year with a bang on Jan. 15, heralding a handful of Marvel TV shows on Disney Plus. Netflix had its first hits with Bridgerton and Lupin. Amazon has spent a fortune on a Lord of the Rings series, and Apple has Foundation ready to be poured. So what will you be watching this year? Scroll through to get some ideas. (We've put exact dates where we know them.)
This Silence of the Lambs sequel series reveals life after Hannibal Lecter for the dogged agent, played by Jodie Foster in the 1991 movie. Australian actor Rebecca Breeds, from Pretty Little Liars and Home and Away, dons the FBI windbreaker.
In a realm that's simultaneously Earth's past and future, women warriors protect the Dragon Reborn to battle the Dark One. The latest show aiming to be the next Game of Thrones is The Wheel of Time, starring Rosamund Pike and based on Robert Jordan's long-running series of fantasy novels.
The latest series of Ryan Murphy's juicy American Crime Story anthology tackles the Bill Clinton impeachment. Clive Owen stars as President Clinton, with Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky and Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp.
Writer Russell T. Davies (Doctor Who and A Very English Scandal) explores the impact of the HIV and AIDS epidemic on 1980s society in this drama starring Olly Alexander from the band Years & Years. It's a Sin aired on Channel 4 in January in the UK.
Civil rights movement activist Mamie Till-Mobley campaigned for change after the lynching of her 14-year-old son Emmett Till in 1955. Broadway star Adrienne Warren plays Till-Mobley in this ABC limited series.
Nicole Kidman in a drama based on a mystery novel? The producers behind Big Little Lies and The Undoing adapt Liane Moriarty's book for Hulu. Regina Hall, Melissa McCarthy, Samara Weaving and Michael Shannon are the other strangers who may prove to be less than perfect.
An American journalist (Ansel Elgort) and a Tokyo detective (Ken Watanabe) fight crime in Japan in the '90s. It's from Michael Mann, though it's got nothing to do with classic pastel-colored TV series Miami Vice (pictured).
