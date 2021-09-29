/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

From Succession to Hawkeye, HBO hits and Disney Plus crowd-pleasers plus Netflix newcomers make 2021 a year for more great television.

richard-trenholm-square.jpg
Richard Trenholm
Hawkeye on Disney Plus
1 of 51 Marvel/Disney Plus

TV shows to get excited about in 2021

Television production was disrupted in 2021, but there's still been a ton of great TV -- and there are lots more television shows to get excited about as 2021 rolls into 2022.

Succession
2 of 51 HBO

Succession season 3 (HBO)

Succession season 3 throws us back into TV's most vicious and delicious family feud, on HBO Oct. 17.

See at HBO
screen-shot-2020-12-04-at-9-07-41-am.png
3 of 51 cosmic/Twitter

Hawkeye (Disney Plus)

Another Marvel episodic adventure sees Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye recruiting new sidekick Hailee Steinfeld.

Subscribe to Disney Plus
tiger-king
4 of 51 Netflix

Tiger King 2 (Netflix)

Netflix returns to the world of big cats and outlandish crime to find out whether Joe Exotic is thriving in captivity.

cowboy-bebop-1
5 of 51

Cowboy Bebop (Netflix)

John Cho leads the cast of hotly tipped anime adaptation Cowboy Bebop.

a34-promo-stills-022519-0043-r
6 of 51 Netflix

Stranger Things season 4 (Netflix)

Eleven and the gang are back for a fourth season on Netflix as the '80s-tastic fantasy show turns the Cold War upside down.

See at Netflix
Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11
7 of 51 HBO

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 returns for an eleventh season Oct. 24.

graded-witcher-104-unit-01245-rt-p3725wm7f
8 of 51 Katalin Vermes/Netflix

The Witcher season 2 (Netflix)

Netflix's fantasy hit returns in 2021 for another round of which Witcher is which.

See at Netflix
gettyimages-1126950082
9 of 51 Andreas Solaro/Getty Images

The Wheel of Time (Amazon)

In a realm that's simultaneously Earth's past and future, women warriors protect the Dragon Reborn to battle the Dark One. The latest show aiming to be the next Game of Thrones is The Wheel of Time, starring Rosamund Pike and based on Robert Jordan's long-running series of fantasy novels.

Subscribe to Amazon Prime Video
The Great season 2
10 of 51 Hulu

The Great season 2 (Hulu)

Catherine finally takes the Russian throne for her own -- but must battle her court, her co-coup-ees and even her own mother in a bid to bring the enlightenment to a reluctant Russia. The Great season 2 is on Hulu from Nov. 19.

ozark-310-unit-00394r
11 of 51 Netflix

Ozark season 4 (Netflix)

The final season of the award-winning crime saga wraps up in suitably intense style sometime this year.

See at Netflix
Sandman
12 of 51 Netflix

The Sandman

No release date has been announced, but production is well under way for Netflix's adaptation of Neil Gaiman's iconic comic The Sandman.

ins-410-120819-mw-318001
13 of 51 Merie W. Wallace/HBO

Insecure season 5 (HBO)

The fifth and final season of Insecure brings Issa Rae's smart and heartfelt comedy-drama to a close.

See at HBO
bridgerton-101-unit-00057r
14 of 51 Netflix

Bridgerton season 2 (Netflix)

Lord Anthony Bridgerton will "dominate" season 2 of Netflix's period romp, coming in 2021 or possibly early 2022. 

eip-101-unit-00372r
15 of 51 Netflix

Emily in Paris season 2 (Netflix)

Emily is an influencer en francais in season 2 of Netflix's frothy comedy Emily in Paris, arriving Dec. 22.

happiest1-mobilemasterat3x-v2
16 of 51 Hulu

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

Wandering performers tackle a pandemic-riddled dystopia in HBO's adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel's 2014 novel. Mackenzie Davis stars.

Subscribe to HBO Max
Thor in Marvel's What If...?
17 of 51 Marvel Studios

Marvel's What If...? (Disney Plus)

What might have been in the MCU in this multiverse-spanning series of different versions of Marvel's stories.

the-morning-show-ja-rw-1
18 of 51 Apple

The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon added their voices to the #MeToo movement in the acclaimed first season of Apple's topical drama about the TV industry. Season 2 streams this year.

See at Apple TV Plus
gettyimages-138429746
19 of 51 NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Tokyo Vice (HBO Max)

An American journalist (Ansel Elgort) and a Tokyo detective (Ken Watanabe) fight crime in Japan in the '90s. It's from Michael Mann, though it's got nothing to do with classic pastel-colored TV series Miami Vice (pictured).

Subscribe to HBO Max
large-sc-character-art
20 of 51 Netflix

Super Crooks (Netflix)

An anime adaptation of a crooked comic from hitmaking writer Mark Millar, coming to Netflix Nov. 25.

atlanta-hbo-donald-glover
21 of 51 Guy D'Alema/FX

Atlanta season 3 (FX)

A confirmed third and fourth season will continue Donald Glover's swaggering and genre-hopping story of an up-and-coming rapper and his entourage.

See at FX
22 of 51 Apple

Foundation (Apple TV Plus)

Chernobyl star Jared Harris leads this heavyweight adaptation of Isaac Asimov's science fiction masterwork on Apple TV Plus. Laura Birn, pictured, also stars. 

See at Apple TV Plus
Kevin Can F Himself Allison and Kevin
23 of 51 Jojo Whilden/AMC

Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC)

Sitcoms are in the firing line in Kevin Can F**k Himself, a weird and bold drama starring Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy.

Y The Last Man on FX: a man in a gas mask carrying a monkey stands on a post-apocalyptic city street.
24 of 51 FX

Y The Last Man (FX)

For Walking Dead fans, Y The Last Man is another comic-based apocalypse. This time it's the just men who are wiped out -- all except one (and his monkey).

hobm-unit-06895r
25 of 51 Netflix

Midnight Mass (Netflix)

A young priest stirs things up on a remote island. Mike Flanagan, the creator behind The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor brings more chills to Netflix. 

Subscribe to Netflix
martin-short-steve
26 of 51 Netflix

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Steve Martin and Martin Short are true-crime fans caught up in an actual honest-to-goodness murder mystery in this comedy, with the help of Selena Gomez.

See at Hulu
original
27 of 51 Amazon Prime Video

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

Created and directed by Barry Jenkins, The Underground Railroad is a fantasy set in the era of slavery, based on the 2016 novel by Colson Whitehead.

elizabeth-carmichael-posing-next-to-the-dale-automobile
28 of 51 HBO

The Lady and the Dale (HBO, Jan. 31)

The Lady and the Dale is an HBO documentary about the bizarre true story of Liz Carmichael, who promised a revolutionary new car for the 1970s -- until the wheels came off her schemes...

See at HBO
resident-alien-syfy
29 of 51 Syfy

Resident Alien (Syfy, Jan. 27)

Firefly's Alan Tudyk is a visitor from another planet who gets caught up in a small-town murder in this extraterrestrial comedy based on a comic.

See at Syfy
101920-snoopy-apple-partnership-wildbrain-shows-big-image-01-post-16-9-jpg-medium
30 of 51 Apple TV Plus

The Snoopy Show (Apple TV Plus, Feb. 5)

Snoopy returns in a new show streaming on Apple TV Plus for the 70th anniversary of iconic cartoon Peanuts.

See at Apple TV Plus
equalizer-queen-latifah-cbs
31 of 51 Michael Greenberg/CBS

The Equalizer (CBS, Feb. 7)

Queen Latifah takes over from Denzel Washington and Edward Woodward as a score-settling superspy. 

See at CBS
clarice-tv-show-cbs
32 of 51 CBS

Clarice (CBS, Feb. 11)

This Silence of the Lambs sequel series reveals life after Hannibal Lecter for the dogged agent, played by Jodie Foster in the 1991 movie. Australian actor Rebecca Breeds, from Pretty Little Liars and Home and Away, dons the FBI windbreaker.

See at CBS
rock-turtleneck-fannypack.png
33 of 51 The Rock

Young Rock (NBC, Feb. 16)

You've seen the photo, now see the sitcom: It's the life of a young Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in comedy form.

See at NBC
gettyimages-1183807101
34 of 51 Gene Arias/NBC

Punky Brewster (Peacock, Feb. 25)

Soleil Moon Frye is '80s heroine Punky Brewster again, all grown up and a single mom for this reboot on NBC's streaming service, Peacock.

See at Peacock
lois
35 of 51 CW

Superman and Lois (The CW, Feb. 23)

The man of steel meets his match as Superman and Lois Lane get into more adventures in the CW Arrowverse.

See at CW
winter-soldier-falcon-tv-series
36 of 51 Marvel Studios

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney Plus, March 19)

Anthony Mackie takes flight as the Falcon alongside Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier in this next episodic spinoff from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

See at Disney Plus
shadow-bone-netflix
37 of 51 Netflix

Shadow and Bone (Netflix, April 23)

Shadow and Bone is a new fantasy series, based on the young-adult novels by Leigh Bardugo, set in a world of perpetual darkness haunted by flesh-eating monsters.

See at Netflix
loki-1
38 of 51 Marvel

Loki (Disney Plus, June 11)

Tom Hiddleston is mischievous god Loki in another Marvel series streaming on Disney Plus.

See at Disney Plus
clone-force-99-bad-batch.png
39 of 51 Disney

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney Plus)

Animated series The Bad Batch follows on from Star Wars: Clone Wars, building on the success of Disney Plus hit The Mandalorian.

Subscribe to Disney Plus
invincible
40 of 51 Image

Invincible (Amazon Prime Video)

Long-running superhero comic Invincible, from the creator of the original Walking Dead comic, comes alive in a wildly imaginative superpowered sci-fi Amazon animated series. 

Subscribe to Amazon Prime Video
gettyimages-98564707
41 of 51 George Napolitano/FilmMagic

MacGruber (Peacock)

MacGruber is back in action. Will Forte's Saturday Night Live character already spawned a cult comedy, and now NBC's Peacock is streaming him all over the place.

Subscribe to Peacock
the-big-lebowski
42 of 51 Gramercy Pictures

The Old Man (FX on Hulu)

Jeff Bridges is a grizzled former spy who keeps getting pulled back into the shady world of espionage and action. 

Subscribe to FX on Hulu
gettyimages-1175466061
43 of 51 Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai (HBO Max)

You know the rules, and now you're going to learn Gizmo's origin in HBO's animated prequel to '80s classic Gremlins.

Subscribe to HBO Max
gettyimages-1147459732
44 of 51 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The Nevers (HBO)

Joss Whedon's latest is a genre-bending tale of Victorian women with supernatural powers. Laura Donnelly (pictured) and Olivia Williams star.

See at HBO
anon-clive-owen-9
45 of 51 Alan Markfield

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

The latest series of Ryan Murphy's juicy American Crime Story anthology tackles the Bill Clinton impeachment. Clive Owen stars as President Clinton, with Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky and Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp.

Subscribe to FX
gettyimages-1171437854
46 of 51 Debbie Hickey/Getty Images

It's a Sin (HBO Max, Feb. 18)

Writer Russell T. Davies (Doctor Who and A Very English Scandal) explores the impact of the HIV and AIDS epidemic on 1980s society in this drama starring Olly Alexander from the band Years & Years. It's a Sin aired on Channel 4 in January in the UK. 

See at HBO Max
gettyimages-450873091
47 of 51 Afro American Newspapers/Getty Images

Women of the Movement (ABC)

Civil rights movement activist Mamie Till-Mobley campaigned for change after the lynching of her 14-year-old son Emmett Till in 1955. Broadway star Adrienne Warren plays Till-Mobley in this ABC limited series.

Watch at ABC
nicole-kidman
48 of 51 HBO

Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)

Nicole Kidman in a drama based on a mystery novel? The producers behind Big Little Lies and The Undoing adapt Liane Moriarty's book for Hulu. Regina Hall, Melissa McCarthy, Samara Weaving and Michael Shannon are the other strangers who may prove to be less than perfect.

See at Hulu
gossip-girl
49 of 51 HBO

Gossip Girl (HBO Max)

Beautiful teens plot and scheme in this reboot coming to HBO Max, featuring Kristen Bell and a whole new cast. XOXO!

Subscribe to HBO Max
screen-shot-2021-08-10-at-12-36-01-pm-copy.png
50 of 51 HBO Max

The White Lotus (HBO)

An ensemble cast gathers at a swanky hotel  in HBO's mystery The White Lotus. 

clickbait-106-fg-3359r
51 of 51 Netflix

Clickbait (Netflix)

Thrills and chills with a severe case of catfishing in Clickbait.

More Galleries