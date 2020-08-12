CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

2020 Perseid meteor shower photos shine bright in a dark year

The biggest shooting-star show of the year did not disappoint.

The Milky Way outshines tonight
1 of 9
Robert Julien

The Milky Way outshines tonight

The 2020 Perseid meteor shower peaked the evening of Aug. 11 into the morning of Aug. 12, but it will be active until Aug. 24 and continues to send astrophotographers out into the night to see what they can capture, often with remarkable results. 

This lively shot was captured from Quebec. A lone Perseid plays sidekick to the vibrant Milky Way. 

Read the article
Empty and crowded at once
2 of 9
Dave Bremner

Empty and crowded at once

Canadian photographer Dave Bremner caught this moody image of at least three meteors, the Milky Way, a low-flying aircraft and a communications tower. 

Read the article
Perseids and Starlink, too
3 of 9
Peterstuff/Flickr

Perseids and Starlink, too

Peter Humphreys, a photographer based in Cambridge in the UK, grabbed this twilight image of a few meteors. If you look hard enough, you may also be able to spot a few SpaceX Starlink satellite trails, a new feature in many Perseid photos this year. 

Read the article
Wake up!
4 of 9
Eliot Herman

Wake up!

Eliot Herman snagged this shot of a pre-dawn Perseid dashing behind the foothills near Tucson, Arizona. 

Read the article
Flaming out fantastically
5 of 9
Jason Betzner

Flaming out fantastically

Virginia-based photographer Jason Betzner was lucky enough to capture what looks like a bright Perseid fireball on the shower's peak night. 

Read the article
A view of it all from Latvia
6 of 9
Spaceweather.com/Juris Seņņikovs

A view of it all from Latvia

This image from Latvia features a few Perseids, the Milky Way, Jupiter and Saturn all in the frame.  

Read the article
Hot above and below
7 of 9
Spaceweather.com/Malcolm Park

Hot above and below

This Perseid fireball was seen over a lake in Ontario around dusk.

"It was hot and muggy even after the sun went down, with lots of haze on the horizon but this Perseid was so bright it didn't matter," photographer Malcolm Park said.

Read the article
So many stars, man...
8 of 9
Spaceweather.com/Samer Hariri

So many stars, man...

Meteor shower season brings famous time-lapse shots of star trails crossed by streaking meteors. This one from Michigan is about as trippy as they come, captured over a two-hour period above Lake Huron. 

"Mars is in the lower right with reflection on Lake Huron," explains photographer Samer Hariri. 
"A red moon is rising on the horizon of the lake. There is a smeared Milky Way, Capella rising as well with its reflection in the lake, cars driving south and the lights from cities on the Canadian side of things." 

Read the article
Across the universe
9 of 9
Sheldon Emberly

Across the universe

Another Perseid traverses the Milky Way, this time seen by photographer Sheldon Emberly.

If you have a Perseid shot you're particularly proud of, please share with me on Twitter @EricCMack

Read the article

More Galleries

35 of the best games on Nintendo Switch

35 of the best games on Nintendo Switch

36 Photos
See the Perseid meteor shower make a celestial scene worldwide

See the Perseid meteor shower make a celestial scene worldwide

10 Photos
New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delays

New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delays

70 Photos
32 amazing photos of solar eclipses (pictures)

32 amazing photos of solar eclipses (pictures)

33 Photos
The best phones to give in 2019

The best phones to give in 2019

9 Photos
Best dating apps of 2020

Best dating apps of 2020

13 Photos
Inside the Microsoft Surface Duo

Inside the Microsoft Surface Duo

30 Photos