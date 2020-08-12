The 2020 Perseid meteor shower peaked the evening of Aug. 11 into the morning of Aug. 12, but it will be active until Aug. 24 and continues to send astrophotographers out into the night to see what they can capture, often with remarkable results.
This lively shot was captured from Quebec. A lone Perseid plays sidekick to the vibrant Milky Way.
Peter Humphreys, a photographer based in Cambridge in the UK, grabbed this twilight image of a few meteors. If you look hard enough, you may also be able to spot a few SpaceX Starlink satellite trails, a new feature in many Perseid photos this year.
Meteor shower season brings famous time-lapse shots of star trails crossed by streaking meteors. This one from Michigan is about as trippy as they come, captured over a two-hour period above Lake Huron.
"Mars is in the lower right with reflection on Lake Huron," explains photographer Samer Hariri. "A red moon is rising on the horizon of the lake. There is a smeared Milky Way, Capella rising as well with its reflection in the lake, cars driving south and the lights from cities on the Canadian side of things."
Discuss: 2020 Perseid meteor shower photos shine bright in a dark year
