The year 2018 will be another big one for TV, as streaming services ramp up their original series and traditional channels up their game. Click through the gallery to see the new sci-fi, fantasy and geeky shows you can look forward to on your small screen.
Let's start with the unholy partnership of Michael Sheen and David Tennant in a hotly anticipated adaptation of Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett's horrifyingly funny novel, "Good Omens", for Amazon and the BBC.
Dakota Fanning, Daniel Brühl and Luke Evans star in TNT's "The Alienist", a tale of an early criminal psychologist investigating gruesome murders in 1896 New York. It's based on the book by Caleb Carr.
"Simpsons" and "Futurama" creator Matt Groening crowns "Broad City" star Abbi Jacobson (centre) as an alcoholic princess in this medieval fantasy comedy cartoon. "Mighty Boosh" alumni Matt Berry, Rich Fulcher and Noel Fielding also star.
Alec Baldwin is real-life former CIA director George Tenet, and stars alongside Jeff Daniels and Peter Sarsgaard, in this Hulu political docu-thriller. It's based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book "The Looming Tower: Al-Qaeda and the Road to 9/11" by Lawrence Wright.
"Kiss Me First" weaves the tale of Leila, a lonely 17-year-old addicted to a fictional online gaming site called Agora. Tallulah Haddon, enigmatic breakout star of "Taboo" and indie movie "Spaceship", takes the lead in this live action and CG adaptation of the novel by Lottie Moggach. It's produced by E4 and Netflix.