38 sci-fi, fantasy and geek-tastic TV shows for 2017

"Star Trek: Discovery"

"Star Trek" returns to TV as one of the big sci-fi, fantasy and geek-friendly shows lighting up your screen in 2017. Boldly going on CBS All Access in the US and Netflix around the world, "Star Trek: Discovery" sees Michelle Yeoh and "Walking Dead" star Sonequa Martin-Green board a new starship shortly before the events of the original series of "Star Trek". (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

Photo by: CBS
Star Trek at 50: Cast members spill insider tales of epic ad-libs, favorite captains

"Emerald City"

"Emerald City" is a gritty, grown-up return to Oz visualised by director Tarsem Singh, starring Florence Kasumba (pictured) as the wicked witch of the East and Vincent D'Onofrio as the wonderful wizard.

Photo by: Michael Muller/NBC
The best sci-fi, fantasy and nerderific shows coming in 2017

"Legion"

Dan Stevens and Aubrey Plaza star in this stylish, mind-bending FX show about Marvel comics character Legion. It's created by Noah Hawley, who brilliantly adapted "Fargo" for TV.

Photo by: FX
The best sci-fi, fantasy and nerderific shows coming in 2017

"Taboo"

Tom Hardy creates and stars in this heavyweight historical drama on the BBC and FX.

Photo by: BBC
The best sci-fi, fantasy and nerderific shows coming in 2017

"Twin Peaks"

Many of David Lynch's crazy characters grace our TV screens again in a return to the 1990s series "Twin Peaks."

Photo by: ABC
'My spirit animal': Remembering 'Twin Peaks' Log Lady Catherine Coulson

"The Handmaid’s Tale"

Streaming site Hulu continues its lineup of original programming with an adaptation of Margaret Atwood dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale". Elisabeth Moss of "Mad Men" and "Top of the Lake" plays the lead in a story of women subjugated in a totalitarian state.

Photo by: Hulu
The best sci-fi, fantasy and nerderific shows coming in 2017

"American Gods"

An ex-con befriends the Norse god Odin in a clash between deities old and new. "Hannibal" mastermind Bryan Fuller expands the story beyond Neil Gaiman's novel.

Photo by: Jan Thijs/Starz Entertainment
The best sci-fi, fantasy and nerderific shows coming in 2017

"The Blacklist: Redemption"

Famke Janssen is top of the list in this spin-off from crime drama "The Blacklist". Ryan Eggold brings his character Tom Keen from the main show.

Photo by: NBC
The best sci-fi, fantasy and nerderific shows coming in 2017

"24: Legacy"

"Walking Dead" star Corey Hawkins has a bad day in the reboot of Fox's clock-watching action show "24", which debuts with the 2017 Super Bowl.

Photo by: Fox
The best sci-fi, fantasy and nerderific shows coming in 2017

"Z: The Beginning of Everything"

Christina Ricci plays real-life heroine Zelda Fitzgerald in "Z: The Beginning of Everything".

Photo by: Amazon
The best sci-fi, fantasy and nerderific shows coming in 2017

"Marvel's Iron Fist"

The fourth Marvel comics hero gets his own Netflix
show in "Iron Fist", starring Finn Jones from "Game of Thrones" as a martial arts expert cleaning up New York.

Photo by: Netflix
New Netflix trailer for Marvel's 'Iron Fist' packs a punch

"The Punisher"

Jon Bernthal dons the skull T-shirt for Netflix after his version of the violent Marvel comics character proved popular in "Daredevil".

Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Netflix
'Daredevil' season 2: Who are Elektra and the Punisher?

"The Defenders"

The Marvel superheroes of Netflix join forces. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist form an all-star team-up in the eight-episode miniseries "The Defenders". Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter and Finn Jones are joined by Sigourney Weaver.

Photo by: Netflix
How to watch every Marvel property in the perfect order

"Powerless"

Vanessa Hudgens, Danny Pudi and Alan Tudyk star in NBC's superpowered sitcom based on DC comics. It's about a branch of millionaire/vigilante Bruce Wayne's company dealing with the aftermath of damage caused by superheroes.

Photo by: NBC
The best sci-fi, fantasy and nerderific shows coming in 2017

"Jean Claude Van Johnson"

Amazon's series sees the muscles from Brussels Jean-Claude Van Damme playing himself, only as a secret agent.

Photo by: Erica Parise/Amazon
The best sci-fi, fantasy and nerderific shows coming in 2017

"APB"

Justin Kirk is a tech billionaire who takes over a troubled Chicago police precinct in "APB". But can tech toys take on the bad guys?

Photo by: Fox
The best sci-fi, fantasy and nerderific shows coming in 2017

"Riverdale"

After a successful update on the comics page, Archie Andrews comes to live action TV with his chums Betty, Veronica and Jughead.

Photo by: Veronica Fish
The best sci-fi, fantasy and nerderific shows coming in 2017

"The Worst Witch"

A new version of the beloved magical tale, with "Game of Thrones" star Bella Ramsey as schoolgirl witch Mildred Hubble.

Photo by: HBO
The best sci-fi, fantasy and nerderific shows coming in 2017

"Snatch"

Gor blimey guvnor! Sony's Crackle streaming service resurrects Guy Ritchie's London-based 2001 crime movie "Snatch" (pictured) for this cockney carve-up starring diamond geezers Rupert Grint, Dougray Scott and Ed Westwick.

Photo by: Daniel Smith/Getty Images
The best sci-fi, fantasy and nerderific shows coming in 2017

"A Series of Unfortunate Events"

Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Warburton and Joan Cusack star in Netflix's adaptation of the deliciously twisted Lemony Snicket books.

Photo by: Joe Lederer/Netflix
The best sci-fi, fantasy and nerderific shows coming in 2017

"Harlots"

Hulu and ITV produce "Harlots", a tale of rivalry in the world of 18th-century brothels. Samantha Morton, Lesley Manville and Jessica Brown Findlay (pictured) star.

Photo by: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
The best sci-fi, fantasy and nerderific shows coming in 2017

"Zoolander: Super Model"

Crackle continues the adventures of the world's most really, really, ridiculously good-looking model, Derek Zoolander. Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson lend their voices to this animated show.

Photo by: Paramount Pictures
The best sci-fi, fantasy and nerderific shows coming in 2017

"Big Hero 6: The Series"

The junior superheroes of the movie "Big Hero 6" go from big screen to Disney XD.

Photo by: Disney
The best sci-fi, fantasy and nerderific shows coming in 2017

"Mystery Science Theatre 3000"

Felicia Day (pictured) and Patton Oswalt are mad scientists forcing Nerdist podcaster Jonah Ray to watch terrible old movies in a reboot of the '80s/'90s comedy series.

"Community" creators Joel McHale and Dan Harmon are in charge for a reboot that was crowdfunded on Kickstarter before it was picked up by Netflix.

Photo by: Maarten de Boer
The best sci-fi, fantasy and nerderific shows coming in 2017

"Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs: The Series"

The mouth-watering early adventures of wacky inventor Flint Lockwood from the successful movie and kids' book "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs" come to the small screen.

Photo by: Sony
The best sci-fi, fantasy and nerderific shows coming in 2017

"Bill Nye Saves the World"

Bill Nye, science guy, turns talk show host for Netflix. He's helped out by model Karlie Kloss, science YouTuber Derek Muller, comedians Nazeem Hussain and Joanna Hausmann, and Emily Calandrelli from "Xploration Station".

Photo by: Bill Nye
Bill Nye explains what would happen if all the Earth's ice melted

"Taken"

"Vikings" star Clive Standen is the younger version of the character played by Liam Neeson in three movies. We expect much neck-snapping.

Photo by: History
A breathtaking sword from the last days of the Vikings

"Watership Down"

John Boyega lends his voice to an animated version of Richard Adams' classic childrens' book "Watership Down", which follows a group of rabbits on a perilous journey. Let's hope this new take from the BBC and Netflix won't traumatise an entire generation like the 1978 version did.

Photo by: CIC
John Boyega goes down the rabbit hole in new BBC-Netflix 'Watership Down' series

"I Love Dick"

"Transparent" creator Jill Soloway adapts Chris Kraus' 1997 novel "I Love Dick" for Amazon for a full series that follows a pilot episode shown on Amazon Video in 2016. Kevin Bacon and Kathryn Hahn star in this story of a married couple who both fall for the same (suggestively named) man.

Photo by: Amazon
Amazon rides 'Transparent' to victory at Golden Globes

"Runaways"

Hulu gets in on the Marvel action with a new version of the comic created by Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona. In it, a group of teenagers discover their parents are supervillains.

Photo by: Marvel
How to watch every Marvel property in the perfect order

"Girlboss"

Netflix series "Girlboss" is based on the real-life rise of Sophia Amoruso, the mastermind behind fashion brand Nasty Gal.

Photo by: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
The best sci-fi, fantasy and nerderific shows coming in 2017

"Queen of Shadows"

Hulu plays its own game of thrones with "Queen of Shadows", an adaptation of the best-selling "Throne of Glass" series of fantasy novels by Sarah J. Maas.

Photo by: Bloomsbury
The best sci-fi, fantasy and nerderific shows coming in 2017

"Anansi Boys"

Neil Gaiman's novel updating African mythology, a loose companion to the book "American Gods", gets adapted by the BBC.

Photo by: Tommaso Boddi
The best sci-fi, fantasy and nerderific shows coming in 2017

"Future Man"

"Hunger Games" star Josh Hutcherson plays a janitor recruited to save the human race in this Hulu original show. Seth Rogen is one of the producers.

Photo by: Hulu
The best sci-fi, fantasy and nerderific shows coming in 2017

"Mindhunter"

Charlize Theron and David Fincher produce "Mindhunter", a Netflix show about the elite FBI investigators of the 1970s.

Photo by: JB Lacroix/WireImage

"Dimension 404"

Hulu take a galaxy of stars including Megan Mullally, Lea Michele, Joel McHale, Patton Oswalt and Sarah Hyland to "Dimension 404", a new sci-fi anthology series from Rocketjump's Dez Dolly, Freddie Wong and Matt Arnold.

Photo by: Hulu

"Dark"

"Dark" marks the first German production from Netflix, created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, who previously collaborated on "Who am I - No System is Safe" (pictured).

Photo by: Jan Rasmus Voss
The best sci-fi, fantasy and nerderific shows coming in 2017

"Lego Elves"

Netflix builds the animated adventures of Lego's Elves line of toys.

Photo by: Lego
The best sci-fi, fantasy and nerderific shows coming in 2017

