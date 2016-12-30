38 sci-fi, fantasy and geek-tastic TV shows for 2017

Streaming site Hulu continues its lineup of original programming with an adaptation of Margaret Atwood dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale". Elisabeth Moss of "Mad Men" and "Top of the Lake" plays the lead in a story of women subjugated in a totalitarian state.
Vanessa Hudgens, Danny Pudi and Alan Tudyk star in NBC's superpowered sitcom based on DC comics. It's about a branch of millionaire/vigilante Bruce Wayne's company dealing with the aftermath of damage caused by superheroes.
Gor blimey guvnor! Sony's Crackle streaming service resurrects Guy Ritchie's London-based 2001 crime movie "Snatch" (pictured) for this cockney carve-up starring diamond geezers Rupert Grint, Dougray Scott and Ed Westwick.
John Boyega lends his voice to an animated version of Richard Adams' classic childrens' book "Watership Down", which follows a group of rabbits on a perilous journey. Let's hope this new take from the BBC and Netflix won't traumatise an entire generation like the 1978 version did.
"Transparent" creator Jill Soloway adapts Chris Kraus' 1997 novel "I Love Dick" for Amazon for a full series that follows a pilot episode shown on Amazon Video in 2016. Kevin Bacon and Kathryn Hahn star in this story of a married couple who both fall for the same (suggestively named) man.