2013: The year in pictures

2013 was certainly a coming-of-age year for online music. Apple, with the launch of iRadio this year, might seem late to the streaming-music world, but really the digital music revolution is just getting going.
The current king of Internet radio, Pandora, let us know how big it was when iRadio launched. Pandora, then, boasted 200 million registered users, 70 million of whom are regular listeners, and 5 billion stations created. Even Nokia -- that's right, Nokia -- trotted out a VP who suggested Apple was playing catch up, proclaiming, "We launched our streaming radio service in 2011."
And as Spotify guns for global growth
, it topped $500 million in revenue, expanding around the world with a major push this year in the US.
Spotify also has cut deals with automakers Ford and Volvo, ensuring the music-streaming service is available with some new vehicles. The company also is seeking partnerships with Internet providers and wireless companies to find ways to bundle its service, which has played a key role in some of its success in European markets.