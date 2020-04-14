Rocket League
Rocket League works for kids on a number of levels.
To begin with, it can do same-screen multiplayer. That's useful if you're keen to play as a family. Second, Rocket League has bots your kids can play against if you're not around to play with them.
Third, Rocket League is cars playing soccer. I mean... that's a Venn diagram pretty much all children can get behind.
Only real issue: Rocket League's set-up is quite complicated. If your kids can't read, you're probably going to have to help out.