$13 billion and counting: This is the biggest, most expensive warship in history

A ship with everything

It's the most technologically advanced aircraft carrier ever made. And the most expensive. It's almost certainly the most controversial.

Meet the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), the first of a brand new class of aircraft carrier. Measuring 1,106 feet long and 250 feet high, the warship is so big -- the biggest ever built, in fact -- that it has three gyms, its own onboard store, a time capsule and a coffee shop where sailors can get their Starbucks fix.

Did we mention it can carry more planes -- and more types of planes -- than any carrier built before it? If you're a military hardware junkie, or if you just like big stuff with huge price tags, the Gerald R. Ford has it all.