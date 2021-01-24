Phones of CES 2021: Rollable phones, the Galaxy S21 lineup and more

The biggest non-Samsung announcement at CES 2021 was arguably LG's Rollable phone, followed closely by TCL's own foray into the nascent rollable category. But rollables weren't the only phones unveiled at this year's all-virtual showcase.
TCL
Alcatel 1S
TCL's Alcatel launched three new phones at CES 2021, each under $200. The Alcatel 1S is the most affordable of the three, retailing for 109 euros (which converts to approximately $130, £100 or AU$170). It's also coming to market the soonest, expected to hit international shelves in February.
Similarly priced to the 1S, the Alcatel 1L also runs on Android Go, a version of Android designed for phones with lower-end specs. This model should be available in March in "select markets around the world."
The Alcatel 3L, the most high-end of Alcatel's trio of CES announcements, is also set to come out in March. The Alcatel 3L will cost 149 euros (approximately $180, £130 or AU$235) and comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel shooter.
The Chinese electronics giant just introduced its 20 series, a follow-up on last year's 10 series, with two budget handsets shown during CES 2021. The TCL 20 5G, as its name suggests, includes 5G connectivity for a fairly affordable price: 299 euros, which converts to approximately $360, £270 or AU$470.
The other phone TCL previewed from its 20 Series at CES 2021 is the TCL 20 SE, an even more affordable handset (starting at 149 euros, which converts to approximately $180, £135 or $AU235), this one without 5G.
The LG Rollable is exactly what it sounds like: a smartphone that rolls up. The unique design makes it an interesting alternative to the foldable phones that ruled last year, and a very exciting addition to the CES 2021 announcement roster. Most exciting about the LG Rollable: It's actually a real phone, and you can get your hands on one this year.
Not to be outdone, TCL also teased a rollable phone. Unlike LG's, though, TCL's rollable device doesn't have a name or a release date on the horizon -- in fact, it might only be a concept phone, a buzzy piece of vaporware seizing the CES 2021 zeitgeist. What we know so far is that the device rolls down into a 6.7-inch phone, and back out to become a 7.8-inch tablet, "with the touch of a finger."
On the last day of CES 2021, Samsung upstaged the rest of the virtual conference with its own Galaxy Unpacked event, where the company's next flagship lineup, the Galaxy S21, made its first official appearance. The biggest news on the S21 front is its $800 starting price tag, a significant cut compared with last year's S20.
Launching alongside the Galaxy S21 is its larger counterpart, the Galaxy S21 Plus. This handset features a 6.7-inch screen, 4,800-mAh battery and a $1,000 price tag, with the same cameras and processor as its smaller sibling.
