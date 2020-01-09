10 life changing things I learned at CES 2020

Robots will soon save us from toilet trouble
In the future, robots will deliver toilet paper to your bathroom at the click of a button.
And the future, guys and gals, is now. Charmin's Rollbot is a bear-faced robot that connects to your phone (as with almost everything at CES) and delivers toilet paper to you if you find out too late that you've run out.
It's not clear how the bear-faced robot, which has no arms, hands or thumbs, is able to wrangle a fresh roll out from the cupboard under the stairs and open the locked toilet door to bring the roll right to you, but they're presumably problems for CES 2021 and beyond.