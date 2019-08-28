YouTube Kids is getting its own website

Jason Cipriani/CNET

YouTube Kids, Google's child-focused version of the video app, is getting its own website. In a blog post Tuesday, the YouTube team said its launching YouTube Kids on the web later this week. Previously it was available as an iOS or Android app. The company also said it's making it easier for parents to find the right content for their kids.

YouTube Kids will start filtering content into three different age groups: Preschool (ages 4 and under), Younger (ages 5-7) and Older (ages 8-12). As the kids get older, the filters give them a bit more independence, the company said.

YouTube Kids previously had just two age groups: Younger (under 8) and Older (8-13). Parents can also still choose Approve Content Only. The customizable option lets parents approve the videos, channels and collections that are available to watch in YouTube Kids. Kids also can't search for videos in this mode.

YouTube Kids came under fire earlier this year for collecting children's data and using it to serve them targeted ads. That led to parent company Google reaching a multimillion-dollar settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission last month. YouTube reportedly said last week that it would stop running targeted advertising aimed at kids.

Originally published Aug. 28.

Update, Aug. 29: Adds more background on YouTube Kids.