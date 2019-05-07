CNET también está disponible en español.

You can use Alexa hands-free on Windows 10 PCs

Alexa is usually associated with smart speakers like Amazon's Echo Dot, but the latest version of the Windows 10 app adds hands-free functionality.

You no longer need to use your hands to chat to Alexa on Windows 10 PCs.

The most recent Windows Store update for the Amazon-powered voice assistant reveals that you longer have no interact with the app to get it to listen.

"Alexa on your PC is now hands-free," read the patch notes. "Just ask and Alexa will respond, even when the app is running in the background or minimized."

