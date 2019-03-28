Microsoft appears to dump Cortana in Skype for Amazon's Alexa

As of April 30, Microsoft's voice assistant, Cortana, reportedly will no longer be a part of Skype.
Skype users have reported seeing notifications saying the Cortana bot will no longer be supported in the video chat app. Skype is also encouraging people to try the Alexa integration Microsoft announced in November, said OnMSFT.
Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Cortana was first added to Skype in 2014, letting people place calls with their voice. It was later brought to the Android and iOS versions of the app and then Skype for desktop.
Twitter user Florian Beaubois also spotted that Microsoft is offering 200 free minutes of communication to users who link their Skype and Amazon accounts.
