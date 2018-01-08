Yell at this Whirlpool microwave, and it will heat up your meal

Whirlpool

Voice commands make sense in the kitchen. The technology lets you bark commands at your smart speaker, which will in turn control your internet-connected appliances if you're hands are full. But do you really need hands-free control of the microwave? Whirlpool thinks so.

The company's Wi-Fi-enabled Smart Over-the-Range Microwave will work with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice-activated assistants, the company announced today at the CES tech show in Las Vegas. That means you can give commands to a smart speaker with one of the assistants built in to control your microwave.

Whirlpool has also included a Scan-to-Cook feature in the microwave to help you cook convenience items. You use the Whirlpool mobile app to scan the bar code of frozen meal, and the app will use Wi-Fi to send the heating directions, temperature and cooking time settings to the microwave.

Features

You can start the microwave from the Whirlpool app

Works with the Yummly recipe app so you can select a recipe and send the cooking instructions straight to the microwave

Available in spring 2018

What to expect from the smart home at CES 2018: We take a look at the smart home and appliance trends we expect to see this year.

CES 2018: CNET's complete coverage of tech's biggest show.