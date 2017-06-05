James Martin/CNET

Apple Maps is heading for the great indoors.

Apple on Monday introduced indoor maps for its service, one of many updates during its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California. So after Apple Maps guides you over highways and side streets to your destination, it can keep you going even once you go inside.

The company is providing detailed floor plans for malls in Boston, Chicago and Hong Kong, and it plans to add others.

"We let you browse by floor," said Apple's head of software, Craig Federighi.

The feature will also work for major airports, so people will know where their flights are leaving from or where to find the nearest place to grab coffee.

This is a developing story. Follow our WWDC live blog for real-time coverage.

