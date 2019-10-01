With SteelSeries Sensei Ten, an old favorite respawns for modern esports

SteelSeries

A decade after it launched the original fan-favorite Sensei ambidextrous mouse, which we called "phenomenal," SteelSeries is bringing out an upgraded Sensei Ten in the original design with internal advancements over the current Sensei 310.

Most notably, the wired Sensei Ten introduces the PixArt TrueMove Pro sensor, which bumps up the performance with a maximum CPI (counts per inch) of 18,000 and IPS (inches per second) of around 450 on an optimal surface. The Sensei Ten isn't the first with an 18K sensor -- there are others, like the Corsair Ironclaw RGB -- but SteelSeries does offer a couple features it claims are exclusive to the Sensei Ten.

The first, tilt tracking, is designed to compensate when you move the mouse so quickly it hits the pad at an angle and it, for example, jumps the camera to a new angle (not a slammer, nope, not me). The other raises the ripple control threshold -- the point at which it starts smoothing motion -- so that it kicks in at a higher CPI. That's important because smoothing can introduce lag. Lag is bad.

It uses the SteelSeries Switch, the same as in the Rival 650 wireless, one of my favorite mice. While it's about 10g lighter than the original Sensei, it weights about the same as the Sensei 310.

Sorry, no silver, though. SteelSeries says the black is more durable.