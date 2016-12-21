Winter is here. Let's give it a warm welcome, social media

Photo by CNET

The first day of winter has arrived in the Northern Hemisphere, and the welcome party is all over Twitter.

It'll be the shortest day of the year, with the sun setting, at New York's latitude, about nine hours after it rises. Be sure to read this fast so you can go out and soak in the sunlight while it's still there!

Social Cues is our look at what's trending across Facebook and Twitter. Here's what people are talking about on social media on Wednesday:

#WinterSolstice: Winter is here. Wednesday marks the arrival of the year's shortest span of daylight hours in the Northern Hemisphere and the first day of the season that Jon Snow always warns us about. Temperatures are dropping but, more importantly, hot chocolate is back in season. The first day of winter also means the weather can only get warmer -- eventually. Only 88 days left until spring. See you all on March 20.

#ThisIsNotAChristmasOrTrumpTag: We've seen a lot of the president-elect on social media the last two years, and "US presidential election" clinched the top trending topic of the year for both 2016 and 2015. And really, doesn't the Christmas-shopping season seem to get longer every year? People foisting this trending hashtag are tired of all the politics and the holiday talk and ready to discuss ... just about anything else. Like puppies. Welp, that was a nice break.

#My4WordNewYearsResolution: Do more with less. The trending hashtag is asking people to condense their resolutions for 2017 into four words. Inspirational mini-mantras include "stop being so lazy" and "drink beer with friends."

Berlin attack: Monday's truck attack in Berlin is trending for the second day in a row, after German police identified a different suspect. It turns out the first one wasn't actually involved. While "Pakistani" was trending Tuesday when the nationality of the first suspect was misreported, now "Tunisian" is trending on Twitter, sparked by Berlin officers' discovery of an ID tucked under the driver's seat. The attack killed 12 people and injured nearly 50 others. Police are still searching for the killer after ISIS claimed responsibility for the terrorist act. Bill O'Reilly: The conservative Fox News host has an unusually direct message. In a segment that ran Tuesday night, O'Reilly told viewers that liberals want a "profound change in the way America is run" and to have "power taken away from the white establishment." New York Times TV critic James Poniewozik tweeted out that the statement was "pretty woke for Bill O'Reilly," while others felt odd about actually agreeing with O'Reilly.

Social Cues' weekly roundup called T.GIF will be out for the holidays this week, and return on January 6. I know, we'll miss you too. There's still plenty of other great content on our Snapchat at @CNETsnaps and our Instagram account @CNET, so be sure to follow us!