Rock & Roll Hall of Fame strikes a chord on social media

Photo by CNET

Twitter users who never stopped believin' are ecstatic that their favorite musicians have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

At the same time, a terrorist attack in Berlin and an assassination in Turkey have gripped social media as people try to make sense of the violence.

Social Cues is our guide to what's trending across Facebook and Twitter. Here's what people are talking about on Tuesday:

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: It's a long way to the top, but these hallowed artists have made it to the pantheon in Cleveland. The 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees include Journey, Tupac Shakur and Pearl Jam, which branched off to become its own trending topic on Twitter. Fans of the musicians were celebrating on Twitter, while others were confused about why their favorites like Bad Brains and Jane's Addiction were snubbed.

#NeverMyPresident: The day after Donald Trump clinched the Electoral College victory, people on Twitter used the hashtag to protest the president-elect. With more than 11,000 tweets using the hashtag, people spoke out against Trump, shifting the hashtag from #NotMyPresident after Election Day to #NeverMyPresident now that his Electoral College win is sealed.

Berlin: Nearly 50,000 tweets created the trending topic "Pakistani" on Tuesday, referring to tentative reports that the suspect in Monday's Berlin terror attack was a Pakistani refugee. A man arrested in the attack denied any involvement in driving a truck into a crowd of Christmas shoppers. The crash killed 12 and injured scores. Berlin's police chief later announced that it wasn't clear that police had arrested the driver and that officers would keep searching, Reuters reported.

Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria: The archduke whose assassination sparked World War I is a trending topic on Facebook after Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, was shot and killed in Turkey by an off-duty officer screaming about Aleppo, which the Syrian government took back from rebels this week amid steep numbers of civilian deaths. People began drawing parallels with the 1914 assassination, speculating that the Russian ambassador's death could be the start of World War III as tensions remain high over Syria's civil war.

#ScroogeChristmasCarols: This puts the hum in "humbug." The trending Twitter topic asks people to remix Christmas carols as if they were written by Ebenezer Scrooge from "A Christmas Carol." Who could forget classics like "Little Bummer Boy" and "Santa Claus is Coming to Frown"? Disappointingly, the carols don't feature Scrooge McDuck.

Social Cues' weekly roundup called T.GIF will be out for the holidays this week, and return on January 6. I know, we'll miss you too. There's still plenty of other great content on our Snapchat at @CNETsnaps and our Instagram account @CNET, so be sure to follow us!