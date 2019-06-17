Why wait for Prime Day? Amazon has deals now on Echo speakers

We're now two weeks out from July -- the month during which we expect Prime Day 2019 to fall. In fact, a leaked public relations email says the big sale will kick off this year on July 15. (Amazon didn't respond to our request for comment.)
We're already seeing significant discounts on a variety of Amazon devices. In recent weeks, we've seen a historically low price on the full-size Amazon Echo ($65) and major deals on media streamers and Ring doorbells. And you haven't needed to be a member of Amazon's Prime service to take advantage of any of them.
Read more: Amazon Prime Day 2019 start date leaked!
Some of the best deals have evaporated in the wake of Father's Day -- but we expect to see more discounts appear during the run up to Prime Day 2019. So stay tuned.
Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
Echo Dot for $30 -- save $20
Amazon's pint-size smart speaker sounds great, provides easy access to the Alexa virtual assistant and was already a solid deal at $50. A $20 discount off that already-low price makes this one a no-brainer.
Echo (2nd generation) for $80 -- save $20Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Amazon has retreated from its $65 low for the 2nd gen Echo -- but $80 is still a decent price for this full-size smart speaker.
Echo Show (2nd gen), Echo Dot and Philips Hue Bulb for $230 -- save $50Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Amazon halved last week's discount on this bundle -- but it's still a deal. You get this Alexa-enabled smart speaker with a touchscreen display, an Echo Dot that's normally $30 on its own and a Philips Hue smart bulb.
Echo Input for $20 -- $15 offRy Crist/CNET
The Input is a little cloud-connected coaster that lets you transform any speaker into an Alexa smart speaker. Connect it via Bluetooth or the included auxiliary cable.
Originally published May 15 and updated regularly to note new deals and to verify sale pricing and availability.
