WhatsApp beefs up group messaging tools

WhatsApp is adding new features to streamline group chats and make it easier to manage your groups.

Facebook's popular messaging client announced the new features on its blog Tuesday. They include:

A group description visible to all members



Restrictions over who can edit the subject, icon and description of a group



A single-tap "what's new" button to see new postings



Search in-group for members



Admins can remove admin permissions of others, but the original creators can no longer be removed



You can no longer be repeatedly readded to groups you've left



The updates should be available now in both the Android and iOS apps.